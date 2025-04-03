Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for Bosch: Legacy Season 3 Episode 5.

Bosch: Legacy Season 3's latest episode throws the politics of law enforcement, justice, and survival into the spotlight — and then pulls the rug out from under us in the final seconds. Last time out, the first four episodes saw Harry (Titus Welliver) go from the accused to the cleared, while Maddie (Madison Lintz) got back to work. Meanwhile, Chandler (Mimi Rogers) hit the campaign trail, and the return of Detective Jimmy Robertson (Paul Calderon) lit a fire under things. Now, though? All bets are off.

Harry Connects the Murders in 'Bosch: Legacy' Season 3 Episode 5

Image via Prime Video

We open in the somber aftermath of Sheila’s (Dale Dickey) murder. Harry’s outside the Gallagher office, smoking, dead-eyed and composed as always. After giving his statement, he’s released — but not before questioning why Robbery-Homicide isn’t investigating. He insists Sheila, the missing Gallagher family, and Finbar McShane (Michael Reilly Burke) are all connected. Meanwhile, McShane is being smuggled away in a van and literally hidden beneath the floorboards.

Across town, Rita Tedesco (Juliet Landau)—Borders’ widow—is holed up in her trailer, watching the news report on her husband’s death… and realizing the police are now looking for her. At home, Bosch inspects his property and finds a burner phone strapped beneath the house. He calls Robertson, who’s finally dropped the murder suspect energy and is back to working with Bosch.

Chandler Campaigns and Maddie Confesses in 'Bosch: Legacy' Season 3 Episode 5

Image via Prime Video

Chandler’s still in campaign mode, visiting a Black-owned business where she gets the political equivalent of a shrug — “you’re not as bad as the other guy.” She speaks with the diner owner, whose son was killed in an armed robbery. He doesn’t vote. Says the system failed his kid. Chandler makes a mental note: something doesn’t add up.

Maddie, meanwhile, is deep in it with Internal Affairs. She reads a prepared statement detailing the call from Preston Borders (Chris Browning), her confrontation with Harry, and her own failure to report any of it. Outside, Harry waits. When she emerges, he confesses: he did reach out to an inmate — Dignan — to make Dockweiler’s prison life hell. Borders ran with that, and killed Dockweiler to frame Bosch. Maddie’s furious. It’s another crack in their already strained relationship.