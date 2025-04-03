Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for Bosch: Legacy Season 3 Episode 6.

Bosch: Legacy Season 3's midway point has hit a stunning landmark. A month has passed since Jimmy Robertson’s (Paul Calderon) murder, and everything’s changed—but no one’s really moved on. Episode 6 delivers a sobering mix of political fallout, mounting suspicions, and some emotional closure that quickly unravels again. The new District Attorney's office needs to get this one right, in the wake of an officer being murdered. The LAPD wants the killer at all costs.

Has Robertson's Killer Really Been Found in 'Bosch: Legacy' Season 3?

Image via Prime Video

We open with a carefully orchestrated sting. In downtown LA, volunteers hand out food to the homeless. One man — Diego Perra — asks for two sandwiches. Bad move. The volunteers quietly text someone outside, and suddenly the place is swarming with SWAT. Perra tries to flee, but he’s surrounded and arrested. Later, DA Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers) stands in front of the cameras, flanked by police brass, to announce they’ve caught the man who killed Detective Jimmy Robertson. Harry (Titus Welliver) and Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) watch from a bar with Robertson’s girlfriend. They toast him quietly. Maddie admits she didn’t know him well. “You were closer lately,” Harry says. Still, he’s not convinced. “Justice will be done,” he tells her, but whether that’ll be through the courts—or something darker—remains to be seen.

As Chandler pushes her team to make sure the case is airtight, cracks appear fast. There’s a pattern of non-violent taco truck robberies that match Perra’s M.O., but the execution-style murder of Robertson doesn’t fit. Chandler says they can’t go to court unless they’re sure. Her team doesn’t love the delay. To get more intel, Perra is placed in a cell with an undercover cop. The man protests his innocence, says he was at home drunk the night of the murder. He admits to the robberies but insists he never killed anyone. Later, his lawyer confronts Chandler with surveillance footage: it shows Perra returning home drunk that night—and another man leaving shortly after. Could be reasonable doubt. Chandler brings it to Harry. He agrees. “If this isn’t airtight, we shouldn’t move forward.” But they both know what getting it wrong could cost them.

Fortune Cracks and Vasquez Gets a Shock in 'Bosch: Legacy' Season 3 Episode 6

Image via Prime Video

Meanwhile, the robbery crew is looking to move product now that the heat’s cooled. Fortune's (Andrea Cortes) buddy Nestor Gomez tries to offload a stolen watch at a pawn shop. Problem is, the shop has a police alert system. The watch is flagged. Maddie and Vasquez (Denise Sanchez) follow the trail, which leads them right to Fortune working at a family restaurant. They warn her they’ll tell her family why they’re there. Fortune plays dumb but is clearly rattled. Later, they track Fortune’s phone to a park, where she meets with a guy to discuss Nestor Gomez’s reckless behavior. That guy? Vasquez’s nephew. She’s blindsided. When she confronts him, she claims she couldn’t identify the other guy and says she’ll write the report herself. Oof.