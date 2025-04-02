At Collider, we love ourselves some Bosch: Legacy, and we are thrilled to be able to bring to our readers an exclusive sneak peek at the new episode dropping on Prime Video in the legendary crime show's final season. Alongside Titus Welliver's Harry Bosch, we're following a number of other storylines this year, including Mimi Rogers as Honey "Money" Chandler running for District Attorney of Los Angeles, and Paul Calderón's Det. Jimmy Robertson investigating Harry's role in the murder of Kurt Dockweiller after he abducted his daughter, Officer Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz).

It's with Maddie that we join in our Episode 6 sneak peek, as she gets back to work investigating a spate of robberies alongside her partner, Det. Reina Vasquez (Denise Sanchez). We see Maddie and Vasquez pop into a Mexican restaurant to speak to a suspect who they had earlier pulled over in the series. The pair is continuing to investigate the string of "follow home robberies," in which criminals are tailing wealthy victims home and jumping them as they get out of their vehicles. We, the audience, already know that she's involved with the robberies, but she is desperate for her parents not to find out. When Maddie and Vasquez present the evidence, she's evasive, but our duo know they're on the right track.

Harry and Maddie's Relationship Is The Heart Of The Show

Across ten seasons of Bosch and Bosch: Legacy, Titus Welliver has been there alongside Lintz and has watched her grow as an actor on-screen while treasuring the connection the duo have working together. Speaking to Collider recently, Welliver opened up on how much that meant to him.

“She was a kid when she came on the show. She was 12 or 13 years old. So she’s grown up on the show. That relationship that she and I have autonomously as Madison and Titus is one relationship, but the relationship we created onscreen was something else entirely. I was very protective and created a strong, impenetrable membrane, because I didn’t want her being mucked about with. She had this innate talent, and I wasn’t going to let anyone try to manipulate it or make her a result-oriented actor. People were smart enough to step back and let us do our thing.”

Welliver added that he loved the direction of her character on-screen and said that watching Maddie evolve — both as a character and a performer — brought a whole new kind of pride.

Bosch: Legacy's final season is streaming now on Prime Video. New episodes drop on Thursdays. Check out our sneak peek at Episode 6 in the player above.