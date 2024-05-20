The Big Picture Season 3 of Bosch: Legacy has wrapped filming, according to the series' star Titus Welliver.

The series is a follow-up to the long-running Bosch series.

Bosch: Legacy is set for a spin-off series centered around Maggie Q's Detective Ballard.

Titus Welliver has officially announced the completion of production for Season 3 of Bosch: Legacy, paving the way for another superb season of the popular detective series. The upcoming season is set to deepen the intricate web of crime and justice that the show is known for, particularly through the ongoing investigation into Kurt Dockweiler's murder — a case that continues to throw the lives of the main characters into disarray.

This season, Harry Bosch is plagued by the disappearance of a family, a mystery that pushes him to the limits of his beliefs about justice while, on another front, Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers) makes strides as a frontrunner for the District Attorney of Los Angeles, adding a political twist to the story. Meanwhile, Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) finds herself embroiled in the dangerous aftermath of a string of violent robberies, personalizing the crime drama that unfolds.

And in a first, enhancing the scope of the show, Michael Connelly, the author of the Bosch novels, revealed that the upcoming spin-off starring Maggie Q as Detective Renée Ballard will intersect with Bosch: Legacy, following Ballard's debut in the upcoming third season. According to Connelly, both series will adapt his novel Desert Star, employing a "double helix structure" of intertwined cases.

"That book has what I call the double helix structure. It has two cases wrapped around each other. So it’s not going to be the whole season, but one part is going to be the main arc for Ballard, and one is the main arc for Legacy. There’s also things in earlier Ballard books, cases and L.A. politics and stuff, that are in the first season. It’s like Bosch — anything that’s in these books, the scriptwriters can take."

How Did Season 2 of 'Bosch: Legacy' End?

Season 2 concluded with a volatile mix of courtroom drama and personal turmoil. Maddie's compelling testimony led to Dockweiler's conviction, but his sudden death in prison — which has been inferred to have been orchestrated by Bosch — left the characters and viewers in a moral quandary. The season ended on a cliffhanger with Maddie receiving a mysterious call, hinting at deeper secrets involving her father, setting up a potentially explosive continuation in Season 3.

As Bosch: Legacy gears up for its return, fans are eager to see how these storylines will unfold, and which old faces from the past might turn up to say hello. Stay tuned to Collider for more exclusive content, interviews, and sneak peeks at Bosch: Legacy Season 3.

Bosch: Legacy Release Date May 6, 2022 Cast Titus Welliver , Mimi Rogers , Madison Lintz , Denise G. Sanchez Main Genre Drama

Watch on Prime Video