As Bosch: Legacy heads into its final stretch, Titus Welliver is bracing for a reaction — and not just any reaction. According to the man behind Harry Bosch, Season 3 is about to get fans “wound up,” and that’s exactly how it should be. The show was unceremoniously cancelled in the fall of 2024, but that has simply opened the floodgates when it comes to fan sentiment, with petitions being raised, campaigns being formed, and plans afoot to try and encourage Prime Video to keep the show going.

Speaking with Collider, Welliver opened up about how grateful he is for the passionate fanbase that has carried Bosch and Bosch: Legacy through 10 seasons and counting. With Season 3 marking the official end of this chapter of Bosch’s story, he’s aware that the stakes have never been higher — not just for the characters, but for the people watching. He told Collider:

“The show does belong to the fans, right? It really does. Without all the support and the incredible goodwill we’ve received, we wouldn’t have been on for 10 years. We’d be lucky if it was three or four seasons.”

Titus Welliver Feels 'Bosch: Legacy's Final Season Will Leave An Impact

For Welliver, the love and loyalty from fans have been overwhelming, and he’s hoping this final season will leave an impact, adding that he's curious to find out what the response will be from viewers, particularly when they realize that this is it for Harry Bosch: “I’m excited for this to come out. I’m really interested to hear the overall response to how people feel about this show. I think it’s going to get them wound up—which is cool. That’s our job. And if that happens, then we’re doing our job.”

Welliver also reflected on the pride he feels in the work that’s been done on Bosch: Legacy, especially in a TV landscape where few series get to go out on their own terms. He explained:

“I appreciate it, and I’m glad that this show, which we created has moved and entertained people to the extent that it has, because I’m deeply, deeply proud of every aspect of the show.”

And while this might be the end — for now — Welliver hasn’t closed the door on Harry Bosch returning in some form. After all, in the Bosch universe, justice is never done for long.

Bosch: Legacy's final season is streaming now on Prime Video. New episodes premiere on the platform every Thursday.