Season 3 of the critically acclaimed Bosch spinoff, also its final run, is scheduled for a March 2025 premiere, which may seem quite far to viewers who last saw the show in 2023. The Season 2 finale of Bosch: Legacy, “A Step Ahead,” aired on November 9, 2023, and in it, Maddie (Madison Lintz) tried to come to terms with killing a man while Ellis's gun had still not been found in the sea. Meanwhile, the title character assured her that everything would be fine, and at the same time, she was ready to make some big changes.

Ahead of the drama’s last chapter, an exclusive first look has been released via TVLine, teasing Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) and Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers) on the move with clear urgency. The season is based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels Desert Star (2022) and The Black Ice (1993), with an official summary revealing that the murder investigation of Kurt Dockweiler brings dangerous secrets to light and threatens to ruin the lives of our three principal characters. The overview also reads:

“The disappearance of a family haunts Bosch and forces him to confront the limits of justice. In a hotly contested race, Honey “Money” Chandler is poised to become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles. And Maddie Bosch gets entangled in a series of violent follow-home robberies.”

Who Will Star in ‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 3?

Image via TVLine

Bosch: Legacy Season 3 will see the return of fan-favorite stars, including Welliver, Rogers, and Lintz, alongside an incredible guest cast ensemble. This includes Tommy Martinez (Good Trouble) as Albert Torres, Andrea Cortés (Mayans MC) as Victoria Hernandez, Orla Brady (Into the Badlands) as Siobhan Murphy, Michael Reilly Burke (Griselda) as Finbar McShane and Dale Dickey (Claws) as Sheila Walsh. In addition, Maggie Q (Designated Survivor) will make her debut as Detective Renée Ballard ahead of the spinoff's Fall 2025 release.

Like the previous seasons of Bosch: Legacy, Season 3 appears to be worth the wait, as author Connelly has described it as “our best yet… bringing to a fitting close a 10-season run with this character, played so well by Titus Welliver.” Connelly also mentioned that filming had already begun on the Renée Ballard show,” starring Maggie Q, adding:

“And if you know anything about my books, then you know you have not seen the last of Harry Bosch!”

Bosch: Legacy Season 3 premieres in March 2025. Catch up on past episodes on Prime Video.

