The Big Picture Prime Video released first images of Bosch: Legacy season 3 featuring Maggie Q's Renée Ballard & Harry Bosch.

Maggie Q makes her debut in the season finale, directed by Jet Wilkinson, leading into her own spin-off series.

Michael Connelly praises the casting choice of Maggie Q for Ballard.

Prime Video has just released the first images of Bosch: Legacy’s third season, and it features the debut of Maggie Q’s Renée Ballard - who will be appearing in her own spin-off series - alongside the titular character Harry Bosch, played as ever by Titus Welliver. Q will make her debut in the season finale, and that’s where these first look images come from. The finale will be directed by Jet Wilkinson, who will also helm the first two episodes of the spin-off. Legacy will also see the return of Madison Lintz as Harry’s daughter, Maddie, alongside Mimi Rogers’ ruthless attorney, Honey “Money” Chandler.

Michael Connelly, the author of the novels featuring Renee Ballard, Harry Bosch and the rest of the crew at Hollywood Homicide and spoke publicly about few weeks ago for the first time about the series, and praised the casting of his leading actor in a chat with the Tampa Bay Times.

"Maggie is a perfect fit to the Ballard in the books. She’s the right age, and like Ballard, Maggie Q grew up in Hawaii, and she’s of a diverse background. I don’t get into too much about Ballard’s background, as you know from all my books, but people have made comments to her in the books. Maggie comes from diverse roots, and it is a perfect fit."

What Is the 'Bosch' Spin-Off About?

Close

Connelly elaborated on what the series would be about, explaining that it would take place in a different part of Los Angeles to the neck of the woods where Bosch tends to roam.

"Ballard is basically a West L.A. show. The Ahmanson Center, where the police cold case archive is, is all the way out by the airport. We have two shows ostensibly about L.A., but the Bosch shows have focused for 10 years on the east side of the city. There’s a north-south road called La Brea, and we cross it occasionally, but Bosch is east of La Brea, Ballard is west of La Brea. She works with the LAPD, so you’re going to see some of the LAPD people showing up."

The Renée Ballard series is set to begin production in July. You can stay tuned to Collider for more details, and see Bosch in its entirety on Prime Video, as well as Bosch: Legacy.

Bosch: Legacy Release Date May 6, 2022 Cast Titus Welliver , Mimi Rogers , Madison Lintz , Denise G. Sanchez Main Genre Drama Seasons 3

Watch on Prime Video