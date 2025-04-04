Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Bosch: Legacy Season 3, Episode 6.It’s always a gut punch when a show shockingly kills off a character we’ve come to care about. In Season 3, Episode 5 of Bosch: Legacy, the series delivers one of its most shocking blows with the murder of Detective Santiago “Jimmy” Robertson (Paul Calderón). A steady presence in multiple seasons of Bosch, Jimmy and Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) have clashed over the years and have a complex history. Yet, over time, their contentious relationship grew into a quiet mutual respect.

In Season 3, Jimmy finds himself once again drawn into Bosch’s world when DA Emmett Archer (Jim Holmes) assigns him to investigate Bosch for the murder of Kurt Dockweiler (David Denman). Despite his doubts about Bosch's guilt, Jimmy suspects the investigation might be politically motivated — especially with Archer running against HoneyHoney Chandler (Mimi Rogers) for DA. If Archer can paint Chandler as being aligned with a “criminal,” it could hand him an easy victory, making Jimmy’s role in the case all the more complicated. As Jimmy digs into the case, more evidence comes to light, leading to a pivotal moment where he saves Bosch’s life. Just as the two men are beginning to bond more, a heartbreaking and game-changing twist in Episode 5 sets off a chain reaction that will change everything for the rest of the season.

Detective Jimmy Robertson Has Become a Beloved Character in the 'Bosch' Universe