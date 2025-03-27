All good things must come to an end, no matter how much we dislike that fact. This is certainly a hard truth currently faced by fans of Bosch: Legacy, with the former Amazon Freevee turned Prime Video series shockingly given the ax back in September 2024. Since then, fans have had several months to dry their tears and begin to look forward to what promises to be an explosive narrative end to the whirlwind life of Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver).

Based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling novels Desert Star (2022) and The Black Ice (1993), the third and final season of Bosch: Legacy will look to pull out all the stops to try and give the many millions of Bosch fans the fond send off their hero deserves. Despite even Welliver himself admitting Season 4 preliminary plans were taking place, alas, it seems as if the cancelation will go through. So, with that in mind, and with one last foray into the field of action for Bosch and co left, here's a look at how you can watch Bosch: Legacy Season 3.

When is 'Bosch: Legacy' Season 3 Released?

Image via Prime Video

Officially, you can catch the premiere episode, as well as the following three, of Bosch's final outing on Thursday, March 27, 2025. Several other enticing titles arrive on this day, with the likes of Survival of the Thickest Season 2 hitting Netflix, brand-new unscripted series Paul American heading to Max, and, for all you sports fans out there, the Major League Baseball Opening Day Doubleheader ​​​​​​available live on ESPN.

Is 'Bosch: Legacy' Season 3 Available to Stream?

Image via Prime Video

You will be able to catch every episode of the ten-episode final season of Bosch: Legacy on Prime Video. Right now, you can catch up with all other episodes from the Bosch universe on the streamer, via the link below:

For those without a Prime subscription who will need one to catch Welliver's last dance, a subscription is currently available for $14.99 per month or $139 annually. This gives you access to an unfathomable number of top titles, from Fallout to Reacher.

Can You Stream 'Bosch: Legacy' Season 3 Without Prime Video?

Image via Prime Video

For those looking to stream Bosch: Legacy, the only way to do so will be via Prime Video. However, if you prefer to collect physical media and also don't mind waiting, Season 3 will likely receive the same treatment as the first two outings and release on DVD and Blu-ray following its initial streaming run. To keep up to date with information surrounding the physical release of Bosch: Legacy, as well as anything else, make sure to stay tuned to Collider.

Watch the 'Bosch: Legacy' Season 3 Trailer

"Justice will be done" promises the Bosch: Legacy Season 3 trailer, available to watch in full above. Packed full of tense action and a tinge of melancholy following the show's controversial cancelation, the above trailer is a masterclass in keeping a fanbase happy, with Welliver himself admitting, "This season is really impactful, really strong." An action-packed reminder of why so many love this series, it looks as if this is going to be Bosch's most dangerous season yet, putting attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers), and Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) in harm's way. Also returning to the cast for Season 3 are the likes of Stephen A. Chang (Maurice “Mo” Bassi), Denise Sanchez (Det. Reina Vasquez), Scott Klace (Sgt. John Mankiewicz), Gregory Scott Cummins (Det. “Crate” Moore), Troy Evans (Det. “Barrel” Johnson), Paul Calderon (Det. Jimmy Robertson), Celestino Corneille (DEA Agent Charlie Hovan) and Chris Browning (Preston Borders).

Although a full synopsis is not yet known, we do know that the opening episode follows Bosch as he, "embarks on the next chapter of his career and finds himself working with onetime enemy, Honey Chandler." Following the huge cliffhanger ending to Season 2, many were speculating where the Season 3 premiere would pick up, with Lintz admitting that some time will have passed since those earth-shattering final moments. Lintz said:

"It doesn’t pick up directly from that point, but you will get some context as to what happened after that moment, as well as how that has colored things since then. Maddie and Bosch’s relationship is an interesting one. They dance around the emotional stuff as much as they can, but sometimes it’s not always possible. The bottom line is, they only have each other in this world, and they know it."

What is the Episode Schedule For 'Bosch: Legacy' Season 3?

Image via Prime Video

With this ready to be the last season of Bosch: Legacy, it is more important than ever to make sure you plan your calendar around the upcoming episode schedule. Based on all the information we currently know, the upcoming episode schedule reads: