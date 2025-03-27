Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for Bosch: Legacy Season 3 Episodes 1-4.

The final season of Bosch: Legacy wastes no time diving into chaos. With Honey Chandler’s (Mimi Rogers) campaign heating up, Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) juggling pressure on the streets and at home, and Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) entangled in a disturbing missing persons case, the fallout from Season 2 is hitting everyone hard. Jimmy Robertson (Paul Calderon) is leading a quiet witch hunt into Kurt Dockweiler’s death, Chandler is under fire for her ties to Bosch, and Maddie’s silence about a critical phone call is threatening to implode her career. Here’s a breakdown of what went down in the first four episodes.

Robertson Investigates Bosch in “Go Where It Goes”

Jimmy Robertson is back—and he’s digging deep into Harry Bosch’s alleged involvement in the prison killing of Kurt Dockweiler. Partnered with Det. Perry Lopez (Miles Gaston Villanueva), Robertson is skeptical but persistent, especially after learning a burner phone used to contact Preston Borders (Chris Browning) in prison is linked to Bosch. They crash dinner with Harry and Maddie, who haven’t seen much of each other lately. When Maddie asks him point-blank if he had anything to do with Dockweiler’s death, Bosch delivers a brutal half-truth: “I would’ve if I could’ve.” But he insists it wasn’t him. Still, the suspicions grow.

Meanwhile, Season 4’s Frank Sheehan (Jamie McShane) is back, lurking in Chandler’s orbit under the guise of helping her campaign—but he’s really trying to clear his own name and regain his lost job. Chandler shuts him down, but Sheehan ominously says he’ll be watching. Mo (Stephen Chang) reveals Sheehan has been following Chandler across LA for months. Chandler's car is vandalized by a brick through the window, as well as a note that reads, “Only the beginning.” Harry, fearing Sheehan might be planning something worse, begins a quiet security detail—with help from Crate & Barrel (Gregory Scott Cummins and Troy Evans), Harry and Mo break into Sheehan’s place and discover a terrifying clue: an LAPD document outlining procedures for critical events like terrorist attacks. It’s the kind of thing someone might study before a mass act of violence.

Despite Chandler requesting law enforcement presence for her event, none show up. As Chandler takes the stage with the mayor in East LA, Sheehan sneaks into the venue. Shots ring out—but Harry knows it’s a diversion. He corners Sheehan in a theater, where Sheehan, defeated and unwell, turns a gun on himself after Bosch pleads with him to surrender. Maddie and Vasquez (Denise Sanchez) are also back on patrol, investigating a string of burglaries and carjackings. But Maddie’s silence about the call from Preston Borders—revealing he killed Dockweiler on Bosch’s orders—is eating away at her. She’s officially in violation of department protocol.

The Noose Tightens in “Bosching Bosch”

After attending the funeral of a fellow officer, Harry is approached by Siobhan Murphy, whose daughter, son-in-law (Stephen Gallagher), and two grandchildren have vanished near the Mexican border. The LAPD assumes they fled due to financial trouble, but Harry thinks it’s something far worse. When Harry inspects their home, it’s pristine—too pristine. The car is found abandoned, the keys in the glove box, and their accounts are wiped clean. Still, something feels off.

Robertson uncovers a disturbing video of Harry jamming a pencil near Dockweiler’s eye during an interrogation. Mankewicz (Scott Klace) confirms it happened—and he kept the tape. Further investigation reveals Bosch has allegedly been making monthly $500 withdrawals—the same amount being deposited into Borders’ prison account. The optics are terrible. Robertson and Lopez break into Bosch’s office and find a thank-you note from an inmate, Dignan, at the same prison as Dockweiler—another possible link.

The failed attack on her life boosts Chandler’s polling numbers, but whispers about her connection to Bosch continue. The police refuse to support her campaign publicly, and the DA begins spreading dirt. Chandler meets victims who feel ignored by the system and uses their voices to fuel her campaign. Meanwhile, Robertson and Lopez visit Maddie to ask about the call from Borders. She confesses what she knows, but they warn her not to tell Bosch about their visit. She’s shaken, her loyalty stretched to the limit.

Bosch Is Under Fire in “Blankie”