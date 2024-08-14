The Big Picture Season 3 of Bosch: Legacy is set to release in 2025, promising intense storylines.

The upcoming season will focus on a missing family mystery, Honey Chandler's DA candidacy, and Maddie Bosch's challenges at the LAPD.

A spin-off series featuring Detective Renée Ballard closely tied to Bosch: Legacy will debut following Season 3.

Bosch: Legacy remains one of Amazon's most popular shows. The long-running series has captivated audiences with its gritty storytelling and complex characters, but in slightly disappointing news for fans, they're going to need to wait a little longer before it lands on their screens, as star Titus Welliver told Collider during an interview to promote his latest film, Watchmen: Chapter 1, in which he produces a sensational performance as Rorschach. Welliver had previously confirmed the end of shooting back in May, via his social media accounts, but the wait until we see Harry Bosch and company back on our televisions will be extending through the end of the year. While speaking about the expanding Bosch universe, Welliver noted that Season 3 of Legacy "is coming out in 2025."

This upcoming season promises to be one of the most intense yet. Harry is drawn into the mystery of a missing family, a case that challenges his deep-seated beliefs about justice. Meanwhile, Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers) finds herself in the spotlight as a frontrunner for the Los Angeles District Attorney, adding a compelling political dimension to the plot. Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz), on the other hand, is caught in the dangerous aftermath of a series of violent robberies, providing her with yet more challenges as she continues her fledgling career as an LAPD officer.

How Did Season 2 of 'Bosch: Legacy' End?

Image via Prime Video

Looking back at the conclusion of Season 2, the show left viewers with a mix of legal drama and personal dilemmas. Maddie’s testimony led to Dockweiler's (David Denham) conviction, but his sudden death in prison—possibly orchestrated by Bosch—left the audience questioning the moral implications. The season ended on a tense cliffhanger with Maddie receiving a mysterious call, hinting at dark secrets involving her father, setting up an explosive continuation in Season 3.

Meanwhile, in an exciting development, author Michael Connelly revealed that the new spin-off featuring Maggie Q as Detective Renée Ballard will be closely tied to Bosch: Legacy. Ballard will make her debut in Season 3, and the spin-off will follow soon after. Both series will adapt Connelly’s novel Desert Star, using a "double helix structure" that intertwines cases across both shows. Connelly mentioned, “That book has what I call the double helix structure. It has two cases wrapped around each other. So it’s not going to be the whole season, but one part is going to be the main arc for Ballard, and one is the main arc for Legacy.”

While we'll be waiting until 2025 for more Bosch, don't miss the rest of our conversation with Welliver. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates, interviews, and sneak peeks at Bosch: Legacy Season 3 and the Renée Ballard spin-off.

Bosch: Legacy Release Date May 6, 2022 Cast Titus Welliver , Mimi Rogers , Madison Lintz , Denise G. Sanchez Main Genre Drama

Watch on Prime Video