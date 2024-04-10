The Big Picture The Bosch spin-off starring Maggie Q as Detective Renée Ballard will crossover with Bosch: Legacy, drawing inspiration from the novel Desert Star.

The Bosch spin-off series, which will star Maggie Q as Detective Renée Ballard, will begin production soon, but we've now learned that the show is set to cross over already with Bosch: Legacy, according to the author of the novels upon which the shows are based, Michael Connelly. In a chat with the Tampa Bay Times, Connelly revealed that both shows will take inspiration from the same book, Desert Star, from 2022.

It was already revealed that Legacy's third season would be drawn from the novel but, with the announcement that Ballard would be working cold cases, a job she only takes in Desert Star, Connelly has now confirmed the two series will be linked as a result.

"That book has what I call the double helix structure. It has two cases wrapped around each other. So it’s not going to be the whole season, but one part is going to be the main arc for Ballard, and one is the main arc for Legacy. There’s also things in earlier Ballard books, cases and L.A. politics and stuff, that are in the first season. It’s like Bosch — anything that’s in these books, the scriptwriters can take."

What Will the 'Bosch' Spin-Off Be About?

Bosch star Titus Welliver is also reported to be part of the show, although this does make the Ballard show the first Bosch series in which Welliver has not played the lead role. As with Bosch: Legacy, the sequel series to Bosch, it's anticipated that several characters will cross over from one series to the next, and back again. A show based around a new cold case division is a new way for the series to go as well — although cold cases are hardly out of the ordinary for Bosch.

In fact, the entire first season was based around the cold case of a young boy found murdered in the Hollywood Hills. For those who aren't aware, a cold case refers to a criminal investigation that has remained unsolved for a considerable period after being initiated, with no significant leads or active suspects to follow. These cases are often left inactive due to a lack of evidence or new information. However, they can be reopened if new evidence emerges, advancements in forensic technology provide new investigative avenues, or fresh witness testimony comes to light.

The Renée Ballard series is set to begin production in July. You can stay tuned to Collider for more details, and see Bosch and Bosch: Legacy in their entirety on Prime Video.

