Harry Bosch is returning to continue his unique art of solving crimes. With or without a badge, Bosch will be shining a light on people's darkest secrets on Amazon Freevee as Bosch: Legacy has been renewed for a third season ahead of the fall premiere of its sophomore season. Legacy is based on the Bosch novels by Michael Connelly, just like the original series, Bosch. With a first season that aired in May 2022, the announcement for the third season of Legacy was made ahead of Amazon’s NewFront presentation in New York on May 1.

Alongside the announcement for the third season, Freevee announced that six new faces will be added to the cast in Season 2. These new faces include David Denman as Kurt Dockweiler, Patrick Brennan as David Foster, Rafael Cabrera as Vince Harrick, Bruce Davison as James Rafferty, Jessica Camacho as Jade Quinn, and Guy Wilson as Det. Kevin Long. Speaking about the renewal, Lauren Anderson, Amazon Studios’ head of AVOD Originals, said in a statement: “The story of Harry Bosch has evolved over the years, and his journey is far from over. This renewal of Bosch: Legacy is a testament to the enduring power of the world Michael Connelly built. We look forward to giving Bosch fandom the next chapter for these beloved characters.”

The plot of Bosch: Legacy focuses on the new challenges that Hieronymus "Harry" Bosch is faced with as well as the new investigations he conducts. From an Army Special Forces officer to an LAPD detective, and now a private investigator, Bosch has had quite a ride. As a former Los Angeles police officer, Harry is now setting out as a private investigator, determined to pursue justice relentlessly throughout the city. Connelly, who serves as a writer and executive producer on the series commented on the renewal as well saying, “What a gift and a joy it is to be able to dig into these characters again and take their stories even further. He goes on to add, “Ten years ago, we began this amazing journey, partnering with Prime Video and now Amazon Freevee, and I couldn’t be happier with what we’ve done and will do.”

Who Stars in Bosch: Legacy?

Titus Welliver continues to play the titular character and lead protagonist, Harry Bosch, along with a talented cast, including Mimi Rogers who returns to her role of civil rights attorney Honey Chandler, Madison Lintz, Stephen A. Chang, Denise G. Sanchez, Phil Morris, Steven Flynn, among others.

The second season for Bosch: Legacy arrives this fall. Watch the trailer for season one below:

