We're nearing the finale of one of TV's best police procedurals, Bosch: Legacy. The Bosch series follow-up continues the journey of detective Hieronymous "Harry" Bosch (Titus Welliver) as he pursues justice in the sunny but ethically shady streets of contemporary Los Angeles. Like the original series, Bosch: Legacy is based on Michael Connelly's Bosch novels, following the titular character after his retirement from the LAPD and forays as a private investigator, while also chronicling the journey of his daughter Maddie (Madison Lintz) as a new LAPD officer.

Maddie hasn't had the easiest time at the LAPD, however, having gotten too close in her investigation into Kurt Dockweiler (David Denman), the serial rapist known as the Screen Cutter, who buried her alive... and was mysteriously later found dead in prison. Season 3 showcases a series at the peak of its power, anchored by a never-better Welliver, as it once again digs into the darker corners of modern Los Angeles.

What Is 'Bosch: Legacy' Season 3 About?

Based on the Connelly novels Desert Star and The Black Ice, Season 3 follows a series of new cases alongside new major plot threads from Legacy's Season 2 finale. At the end of the Season 2 finale, Maddie receives a call from Preston Borders (Chris Browning), a returning antagonist from Bosch Season 5 who claims to have killed Dockweiler at Bosch's request. This sets in motion an IA investigation into Bosch's possible role therein, while he also has to deal with threats to Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers), an attorney who announces a controversial DA run at the end of Season 2.

These issues cause persistent issues for Bosch and Maddie alike while they both circle other cases throughout Los Angeles, and Maddie comes to realize she may not know her father as well as she thought, given that he isn't always strictly by the book. But could he really have conspired with an old nemesis to kill his daughter's tormentor?

'Bosch: Legacy' Remains One of TV's Most Thrilling Police Procedurals

Image via Prime Video

As both star and one of the series' producers, Welliver is nearly synonymous with the title character, and he's once again great in Bosch: Legacy Season 3, balancing doing the right thing and being a good father to Maddie while the investigation into Dockweiler's death circles. Belligerently no-nonsense and obsessive about getting to the truth, Bosch is one of the best police characters on TV, in part thanks to the layers of Welliver's work.

While Lintz was always good as Maddie, she really propelled the character into fascinating directions in Bosch: Legacy. Lintz excels in Season 3, as Maddie contends with her hesitations over Bosch's potential role in the prison murder. As Det. Jimmy Robertson, whose history with the titular character doesn't prevent him from being a formidable investigator into Bosch potentially stepping over the line, Paul Calderon provides a great foil with a strong screen presence. Rogers also gives a strong performance as the charismatic and unyielding Honey Chandler, and the rest of the main cast build a believable look into the darker part of Los Angeles.

It was a shock to many when Bosch: Legacy was canceled, but Season 3 showcases how much life the series has left in its adaptations of Connelly's oeuvre. In the first four episodes available to review, there's a complex but skillful interweaving of plots that keep the series interesting and moving nicely, introducing ever-shifting complications for the series' investigators. Between the investigation into Bosch, events around Chandler's DA run, robberies, and a missing family, Season 3 continually manages to find new challenges and threats to propel new drama and character revelations. The characters are well-rounded, and the investigations are regularly full of surprises and fresh sources of drama that are adeptly translated to the screen.

'Bosch: Legacy' Is Going Out on a High Note With Season 3