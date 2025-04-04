Episode 6 of Bosch: Legacy Season 3 has just landed, and the third outing for Titus Welliver's titular freelance private investigator has officially hit the midway point. Early responses are in, and reception has been positive. However, the reception is unable to hit the heights of the previous two seasons if review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes is anything to go by. Currently, the 88% audience score of Season 3 is considerably lower than the perfect 100% critical rating held by Season 2 and lower than both the 100% critical rating and 90% audience score of the first season of the acclaimed spinoff.

However, when it comes to audience scores, Season 3 is at least outperforming the direct counterpart of its predecessor, with a 7% increase on the audience rating of the second season. Nevertheless, no matter the score, the ratings are undeniable, with Bosch: Legacy Season 3 dominating the Prime Video streaming charts over the past few weeks. The show has struggled to combat the heady heights of its biggest Prime contender, Reacher, however, with Alan Ritchson's action series ultimately proving more alluring to worldwide audiences.

The most recent episode of the season, Episode 6, "Broken Order," saw the LAPD enter chaos mode after a police officer was murdered. This marks Chandler's (Mimi Rogers) first big case as DA, with the story neatly jumping a month in the future following Jimmy Robertson’s (Paul Calderon) murder. In Chris McPherson's review of the episode, he spoke positively of the halfway point outing, saying the episode "delivers a sobering mix of political fallout, mounting suspicions, and some emotional closure that quickly unravels again."

Will We See More of 'Bosch: Legacy'?