Bosch: Legacy may be ending, but for Titus Welliver, Season 3 was a triumphant return to form — so much so that it made him feel like Harry Bosch again. Speaking exclusively to Collider, Welliver opened up about why the third season of Legacy has been such a standout, not just for him as an actor, but for fans who’ve followed Bosch from his LAPD days to his new life as a PI. The actor praised the show’s decision to run four concurrent storylines — Bosch's missing persons case, Chandler's DA campaign, Maddie's robbery investigations, and Detective Jimmy Robertson's probe into Dockweiler's death — and said that far from being chaotic, the structure “felt good.” He told Collider:

“It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, this is our final season, so let’s pack as much stuff in as we can.’ It was really more by design—to keep things going in so many different directions,” Welliver said. “What we’re really doing is we’re delivering on what we’ve done so well in the past. We’ve just turned the volume up to 11 a bit.”

He added that seeing Paul Calderón return as Jimmy Robertson — investigating Bosch's purported role in Dockweiler's murder — gave the season another layer of emotional depth. “I love the dynamic between their relationship, their friendship… Even he [Robertson] instinctively goes, ‘Yeah, I get it. But murder?’” The pair's complex history adds fuel to a storyline that ties all the way back to earlier seasons of Bosch, when Harry was accused of planting a gun and had cameras pointed at him 24/7. But the real turning point for Welliver came behind the scenes — about three or four episodes into the season.

“I was shooting a scene and Michael Connelly and Tom Bernardo were on set. I walked over to video village and they asked me why I was smiling. I said, ‘I feel like a cop again. I feel like Harry again.’”

Welliver said that statement made the writers panic a little, wondering if he meant that he hadn’t felt like Bosch since Legacy began. But the truth was, something had clicked—and it sparked a creative breakthrough. “I said, let’s consider a season where Harry, like in the books, goes back to being a cop. In the books, he joins the cold case group in San Fernando. I asked our technical advisor, retired LAPD detective Tim Marcia, could he go back to LAPD? And Tim said, yeah, definitely.”

Titus Welliver Says Season 3 of 'Bosch: Legacy' Is A "Seamless Continuation From 'Bosch'"

That idea began to shape the rest of the season. The writers leaned into Bosch’s potential return to police work, playing with the tension of what it means to bring him back into the fold after years away.

“Everybody’s going, ‘Oh, Bosch is back,’ but command tolerated him because he had the highest closure rate at Hollywood Homicide. He may be a pain in the ass, but he’s the cop you want working your case.”

For Welliver, that evolution brought the show full circle—tonally and emotionally. “This season just feels like Bosch," he said. "It doesn’t feel like Bosch: Legacy. It feels like a true, seamless continuation.”

Bosch: Legacy's final season is streaming now on Prime Video. New episodes drop on Thursdays.