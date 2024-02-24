A spin-off of the hit Prime Video series Bosch that ended in 2021 as Amazon'slongest-running scripted series to date, Bosch: Legacy saw fan-favorite Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) turn in his LAPD badge and gun in exchange for the scheming guise of a private detective, now working under the employment of his former foe Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers). Almost upon instant arrival, the series was a massive success that filled the vast hole left by the show's predecessor. This success led to the confirmation of a second and, before that second had even begun, a third season, proving just how much faith has been placed by Amazon in Bosch: Legacy. So, with news of that third season now trickling in, and with a plethora of unanswered questions burning the minds of fans following an explosive Season 2 finale, here is everything we know about Bosch: Legacy Season 3 so far.

Bosch: Legacy Release Date May 6, 2022 Cast Titus Welliver , Mimi Rogers , Madison Lintz , Denise G. Sanchez Main Genre Drama Seasons 3

Image via Freevee

Unfortunately, there is not yet an official release date for Season 3. Given that Season 1 debuted in May 2022 and Season 2 launched in October 2023, we will likely see Harry Bosch and co return to our screens in late 2024. Excitingly, it has recently been confirmed by the show's creator Michael Connelly that Season 3 has officially begun filming, which certainly makes a 2024 release more likely.

Where Can You Watch 'Bosch: Legacy' Season 3?

Image via Amazon Freevee

Just like Season 2 of the series, Bosch: Legacy Season 3 will be available to stream for free on Amazon's ad-supported video-on-demand service Freevee. Prior to Season 2, Bosch: Legacy and the original Bosch were both only available on Prime Video, with Season 2 marking a stark and successful shift for the series. Currently, Season 2 is available for your viewing pleasure on Freevee, with Season 1 and all original Bosch episodes on Prime Video.

Watch on Freevee

Is There a Trailer For 'Bosch: Legacy' Season 3?

Currently, given the show's production status, there is not yet a trailer for Season 3, and we will likely not see one for quite some time.

Who Will Star in 'Bosch: Legacy' Season 3?

Close

Of course, Bosch: Legacy would be nothing without its title character, Harry Bosch played by the iconic Titus Welliver (Argo). Harry is a certainty for Season 3, with the upcoming third outing not the only exciting future project for Welliver after his name was officially added to the cast of Killing Castro alongside the likes of Xolo Maridueña and Scarface himself, Al Pacino.

Beyond this, although not fully confirmed, we will likely see certain characters returning for Season 3, including the likes of Troy Evans (Under Siege) as Barrell, Mimi Rogers (Ginger Snaps) as Honey Chandler, Gregory Scott Cummins (Cliffhanger) as Crate, Mark Rolston (The Shawshank Redemption) as Don Thorne, Madison Lintz (The Walking Dead) as Maddie Bosch, Scott Klace (The Pursuit of Happyness) as John Mankiewicz, Denise G. Sanchez (The Good Place) as Reina Vasquez, Jamie Hector (The Wire) as Jerry Edgar, Stephan A. Chang (Shameless) as Maurice "Mo" Bassi, Anthony Gonzales (Results) as Rico Perez, as well as many more.

Sadly, one person that had a poignant cameo role in Season 2 that will not be in Season 3 is Lance Reddick as Irvin Irving. Tragically, Reddick passed away in March 2023 at just 60 years old, with Welliver describing his passing as leaving "a huge hole in our hearts". While his absence will likely be felt in the new season, there is no doubt that the name of Irvin Irving and, through that, Lance Reddick, will live long in the memory of the show and all who love it.

What Will 'Bosch: Legacy' Season 3 Be About?

Image via Freevee

Although there is no official synopsis for Season 3, the world-altering events of the Season 2 finale left the series balanced on a terrific cliffhanger, leaving certain plot threads as musts for Season 3's narrative. Possibly Season 3's most shocking revelation was Maddie learning that it was her father who ordered the prison hit on her convicted kidnapper. This has put a new almighty strain on the pair's relationship which is only likely to lead to more familial trouble in Season 3, with Maddie's trust in her father almost destroyed. As well as this, Season 2's finale revealed that Honey would be running for DA, with that plot thread guaranteed to make up a decent portion of Season 3. Finally, Mo's storyline seems set to continue as his sneaky evasion of an undercover FBI agent, Jade (Jessica Camacho), will only lead him into more potentially dangerous territory as the two continue their game of cat and mouse with a side of romance. Will Mo ever be able to forgive Jade (or rather Janice) and believe she still loves him?

Who Is Making 'Bosch: Legacy' Season 3?

Michael Connelly, the author of the book series that started it all, will most definitely be back to executive produce Season 3 alongside Tom Bernardo and Eric Overmyer. Although no other names have been officially confirmed, it is likely that crew members who have applied their talents to the series previously will return to their posts, including the likes of director Patrick Cady, producer Jamie D. Boscardin, and Jeff Russo, the man behind the show's tense score.

Is There More To Come From The Bosch Universe?

Image via Prime Video

Fasten your seatbelts Bosch: Legacy lovers, Season 3 of the beloved series is just the beginning of the ever-growing Bosch universe. Excitingly, two new spin-offs are in the pipeline, with the first focusing on Jerry Edgar's time as an FBI agent and the second on a currently uncast Detective Renee Ballard running a cold case unit for the LAPD. The latter of the two currently has more information regarding it, with Michael Connelly himself saying on his website: