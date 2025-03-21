All of us committed Bosch: Legacy fans are still reeling from Amazon Freevee’s surprise decision to cancel the show before its third season has even aired — and Titus Welliver is right there with them. In a new interview with TV Insider, the actor behind Harry Bosch confirmed that not only was a fourth season already in early development, but he’s still holding onto hope that this isn’t the end of the road for his iconic detective. Same, Titus, same.

“There’s always a distinct possibility, like they’ve done with Jack Ryan and Reacher, [for] spun off feature-length films,” Welliver said, referencing Prime Video’s other successful franchises. "So is there a possibility of life for that character? I think so.”

The show's canning was first confirmed in September 2024, sparking massive fan outrage and even a petition, especially as it came six months before the show’s final season is set to premiere. Season 3 will drop with a four part premiere on March 27, and many viewers took to social media to express frustration that the decision was made long before the new episodes had a chance to prove themselves. And in even more depressing news, Welliver revealed that plans for Bosch: Legacy Season 4 were already underway when the cancellation news broke.

"We had already been pre-planning what Season 4 was going to look like, because we’d ostensibly discussed the idea that Harry, as he does in the books, returns to be a volunteer detective for the San Fernando Police Department.”

Despite the disappointment, Welliver urged fans to tune in for the final season: “This season is really impactful, really strong.”

'Bosch' Is Getting A Spin-Off

While Bosch: Legacy may be ending, the Bosch franchise isn’t done just yet. Amazon has already greenlit a new spinoff, Ballard, starring Maggie Q as Detective Renée Ballard, a character from Michael Connelly’s novels. The new show will center on her work solving cold cases, and though a premiere date has yet to be announced, it's clear the Bosch universe will live on — just without Harry at the center, at least for now. Meanwhile, fans have launched petitions calling on Amazon to reverse the cancellation, and Welliver has thrown his full support behind the campaign. Though Amazon hasn’t commented publicly on the backlash, it has continued to promote Bosch: Legacy Season 3 across its platforms.

Bosch: Legacy's final season will drop with a four-part premiere on March 27.