After nearly a decade of portraying Harry Bosch, Titus Welliver has become inseparable from the gritty detective turned PI, a role that’s defined his career. With Bosch: Legacy coming to an unexpected end after Season 3, Welliver has opened up in interviews about what might have been. His comments reveal not only a personal attachment to Bosch, but a creative resurgence that could have taken the series in a bold new direction. Now, with a very strong final season airing now and spin-offs in the works, it’s hard not to feel like Bosch’s story is ending just as it was about to evolve again, especially with Welliver revealing that Bosch was on the brink of returning to the LAPD.

What Titus Welliver Said About the Potential Future of Bosch's Character in 'Bosch: Legacy'