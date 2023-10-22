The Big Picture Bosch is no longer bound by LAPD regulations, giving him the creative freedom to go "feral" in his vengeance to find his abducted daughter in Bosch: Legacy.

This season portrays the most intense and heightened scenario Bosch has ever faced, as he navigates the search for Maddie without the resources of the department.

The new circumstances force Bosch to be active, desperate, and emotional, resulting in a hero who crosses lines and operates in a way we've never seen before.

Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) returns to our screens in Bosch: Legacy, the series based on the novels by author Michael Connolly, but things are different this time. When we last saw our favourite private investigator, still enjoying his retirement from the Los Angeles Police Department, he stumbled into his daughter's apartment, only to find Maddie (Madison Lintz) missing, having been abducted.

This chain of events has led Bosch to going on the hunt for Maddie "unchained" by the law, for the first time, and as part of the promotion for the second season, I spoke to two of the show's creatives, Tom Bernardo and Henrik Bastin, about Bosch's fury and the creative freedom gained by releasing him from the shackles of LAPD regulations as he hunts Maddie's abductor. For Bernardo, there was a thrill in the novelty of stripping Bosch of resources and letting him go almost feral in his vengeance.

"Well, I think it was exciting from a story perspective for both Michael and the team after writing for this character who had to be in this sort of institution of the LAPD, right? So, in Legacy, you can give him new, fresh story circumstances, and he can start to step over lines if the story justifies," said Bernardo. "But to your point, Chris, this is the most heightened, intense scenario this character's ever been through, and so it was exciting for us as writers to put him in there, to also put him in there at his most powerless because he's no longer part of the department and can't use those resources, is on the outside looking in, but is not the kind of character who's gonna sit and wait for the cops to call him with updates.

"So he had to be active, desperate, keeping his emotions in check where he could, but also being overcome with them at times. So we were gonna see, and it was exciting for us, and I hope it's exciting for the audience to see a very heightened scenario and to see our hero in a way we've never seen him before, out there emotionally, out there crossing lines. Again, just a whole new Harry Bosch."

Bosch's Hunt for Maddie Will Need Assistance

Image via Amazon Freevee

Bastin agreed, and admitted there was an excitement to bringing in a fresh scenario and set of circumstances, as well as offering the character a new way to solve a case — while he's not bound by the LAPD rulebook, he also can no longer depend on the resources the department can offer, which offers its own challenges.

"And again, to Tom's point, yes, he's unchained, he can do things, but he also realizes that being on the inside of that institution, which he has hated from time to time, also comes with perks. You can do things that you can't do as a private citizen. You don't have access to a lot of things, and you're on the outside, and I think that's what he feels. I think that goes into him as a character in this season and going forward. He slowly is realizing, which I think a lot of people who are retired have, “This might not be exactly what I was hoping for,” and that he actually misses some of the things that you take for granted when you are on the inside."

Bosch: Legacy streams on Amazon Freevee every Friday, from October 20 until November 10. Check out our guide to the series here.