Newly rebranded, Amazon Freevee (formerly IMDb TV) released an extended trailer for Bosch: Legacy, the spinoff series of Prime Video’s longest-running original series Bosch. The new trailer gives fans a new look a the relationship forged between returning cast members Titus Welliver and Mimi Rogers, whose characters are still dealing with the changes in their lives after the original series finale.

In Bosch’s seventh and final season, the titular detective (Welliver) turns in his badge and quits the police force to become a private detective. As for civil rights attorney Honey Chandler (Rogers), having survived a murder attempt changed her worldview, and in Bosch: Legacy, she’ll be on the track of her aggressor.

Just as in the first trailer, the new footage also features a lot of Madeline (Madison Lintz), Bosch’s daughter, who joined the force to follow in her father’s footsteps. Since the spinoff goal is to discuss legacy, Madeline will be central to the new series plot, reflecting on how her father’s values were passed down to a new generation. As part of the police force, Madeline hopes to keep Bosch’s legacy alive, which might prove difficult considering how the detective is discontent with law enforcement after his last case in the LAPD.

Bosch: Legacy’s cast includes Stephen A. Chang, Denise Sanchez, Kate Burton, Jai Rodriguez, and Michael Rose. Besides serving as a sequel to the original series, the spinoff is also inspired by Michael Connelly’s novel The Wrong Side of Goodbye. Connelly also wrote the crime novels the original Bosch series adapted for Amazon Prime.

The first four episodes of Bosch: Legacy premiere on Amazon Freevee on May 6, with two new episodes available each Friday through May 27. In addition, starting April 22, all seven seasons of the original show will be available for the first time on Amazon’s free streaming service.

Here’s the official synopsis for Bosch: Legacy:

Loosely based on the novel The Wrong Side of Goodbye from acclaimed author Michael Connelly, and a spinoff of the longest-running Prime Video Original Bosch, the first season of Bosch: Legacy follows former LAPD detective Harry Bosch as he begins a new chapter as a private investigator. His first job calls him to the estate of ailing billionaire Whitney Vance, where Bosch is tasked with finding Vance’s only potential heir. Along the way, Bosch finds himself clashing with powerful figures who have a vested interest in the heir not being found. Researching the family tree, Bosch uncovers shocking revelations that span generations, all while billions of dollars remain on the line. Without the badge and a preference for old-school tactics, Bosch finds an invaluable resource in Maurice “Mo” Bassi (Stephen A. Chang, Captain Marvel), a tech-forward gadget whiz who shares Bosch’s commitment to justice and fondness for smooth jazz.

