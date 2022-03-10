IMDb TV unveiled the first trailer and release date for Bosch: Legacy, the spinoff series of Prime Video’s longest-running original series Bosch. The spinoff will bring Titus Welliver back as the beloved titular man of the law, as Bosch goes from LAPD detective to private investigator.

The trailer features Harry Bosch reflecting on his life’s legacy after quitting LAPD. In the final season of Bosch, the detective handed over his badge and decided to move to a different career path, as he felt tired of all of the constraints that police work imposed on his work. For Bosch, catching criminals was always more than a job; it was a mission. And these are the values he imbued on his daughter Madeline (Madison Lintz), who joined the force intending to become a great detective like her father.

The first trailer of Bosh: Legacy focuses a lot on Madeline, underlining how she’ll be a big part of the spinoff series. That makes sense, as the best way to discuss someone’s legacy is to see how they inspire new generations. Besides that, since both characters share the surname Bosch, the series could pass the torch to Madeline and officially retire Harry, which would ensure the show keeps running for many more seasons while also allowing it to focus on other characters.

Image via IMDb TV

RELATED:‌ All Six Seasons of ‘Teen Wolf’, Ranked From Worst to Best

Bosh: Legacy’s cast includes Stephen A. Chang, Denise Sanchez, Kate Burton, Jai Rodriguez, and Michael Rose. The spinoff will also see Mimi Rogers returning to her role of civil rights attorney Honey Chandler. The spinoff is inspired by Michael Connelly’s novel The Wrong Side of Goodbye. Connelly also wrote the crime novels the original Bosch series adapted for TV.

Bosh: Legacy premieres on IMDb TV on May 6. Check out the new trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Bosh: Legacy:

Loosely based on the hybrid novel The Wrong Side of Goodbye from acclaimed author Michael Connelly, and a spinoff of the longest-running Prime Video Original, Bosch, the first season of Bosch: Legacy follows former LAPD detective Harry Bosch as he begins a new chapter as a private investigator. His first job calls him to the estate of ailing billionaire Whitney Vance, where Bosch is tasked with finding Vance’s only potential heir. Along the way, Bosch finds himself clashing with powerful figures who have a vested interest in the heir not being found. Researching the family tree, he uncovers shocking revelations that span generations, all while billions of dollars remain on the line. Without the badge and a preference for old-school tactics, Bosch finds an invaluable resource in Maurice “Mo” Bassi (Stephen A. Chang, Captain Marvel), a tech-forward gadget whiz who also shares Bosch’s fondness for smooth jazz and commitment to justice.

'Slow Horses' Trailer Brings Gary Oldman Back Into the Spy Game Oldman plays the grumpy leader or a group of misfit spies.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Marco Vito Oddo (1154 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develops games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo