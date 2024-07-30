The Big Picture John Carroll Lynch joins Maggie Q in the upcoming ispinoff as retired detective Thomas Laffont, a trusted ally for Renée Ballard.

The series will explore Ballard's journey leading the LAPD's cold case division with a mix of empathy and determination.

Creator Michael Connelly highlights a geographic shift in the show's setting, focusing on West L.A. and the LAPD involvement.

The upcoming Bosch spinoff, centered on cold case detective Renee Ballard, is shaping up to be an exciting addition to the Bosch universe. The series has officially cast John Carroll Lynch as a series regular, joining Maggie Q and Courtney Taylor as reported by Variety. Lynch will portray Thomas Laffont, a retired former police partner who returns to assist Ballard in managing the newly formed Cold Case Department. Described as a "kind, seasoned detective, and crack interrogator," Laffont serves as a reliable anchor for Ballard as she navigates the challenges of this underfunded, all-volunteer unit.

Lynch is a versatile character actor with an impressive résumé that spans dramas, comedies, and horror. His notable film credits include roles in The Trial of the Chicago 7, Zodiac, The Founder, Shutter Island, and Fargo. On television, Lynch has made memorable appearances in shows like American Horror Story, Gaslit, Big Sky, The Drew Carey Show, and The Americans.

Maggie Q stars as Renee Ballard, a dedicated detective tasked with leading the LAPD's new cold case division. According to the official description, the series will follow Ballard as she approaches these frozen-in-time cases with a mix of empathy and dogged determination. However, her journey takes a darker turn when she stumbles upon a larger conspiracy, compelling her to seek the aid of her retired ally, Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), to protect her unit and herself from looming threats. Ballard will make her first appearance in the series in the finale of Bosch: Legacy's third season.

What Will the Renee Ballard Show Be About?

Creator Michael Connelly has provided insights into the show's setting, highlighting a geographic shift from the familiar haunts of Harry Bosch. "Ballard is basically a West L.A. show. The Ahmanson Center, where the police cold case archive is, is all the way out by the airport. We have two shows ostensibly about L.A., but the Bosch shows have focused for 10 years on the east side of the city. There’s a north-south road called La Brea, and we cross it occasionally, but Bosch is east of La Brea, Ballard is west of La Brea. She works with the LAPD, so you’re going to see some of the LAPD people showing up," Connelly explained.

Stay tuned to Collider for the latest updates on the Bosch spinoff and more exclusive news. In the meantime, you can catch up on Bosch and Bosch: Legacy on Prime Video.

Bosch: Legacy Release Date May 6, 2022 Cast Titus Welliver , Mimi Rogers , Madison Lintz , Denise G. Sanchez Main Genre Drama Seasons 3

