Detective Renee Ballard is ready to dive deep into the past with her newly assembled cold case-cracking team in Prime Video’s upcoming Bosch: Legacy spin-off. This Maggie Q-led series, still awaiting its official title, continues to build excitement as four more series regulars join the cast, including Castle alum Michael Mosley and Magnum P.I. veteran Amy Hill. Ordered to series in November of last year, this new entry in the Bosch universe will spotlight Detective Ballard as she takes the reins of the LAPD's new cold case division. Described as a "poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with the largest caseload in the city," Ballard’s department will face not only the challenges of cracking these long-dormant cases but also the internal struggles that come with a lack of resources and support.

Prime Video has released a synopsis that teases the core of the series: "Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination." But as she digs deeper, uncovering a larger conspiracy, she’ll have to rely on her retired ally, Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), to navigate the dangers that threaten both her team and her life.

Who Else Is in the 'Bosch' Spin-Off?

Previously, John Carroll Lynch (Big Sky, American Horror Story) was announced as Thomas Laffont, Ballard’s former partner who comes out of retirement to help her lead the Cold Case Department. Also joining the cast is Courtney Taylor (Abbott Elementary, Insecure) as Samira Parker, a former cop who returns to the force at Ballard’s request.

Now, Deadline reports that Mosley will play Ted, a reserve officer assigned to keep an eye on Ballard, while Hill steps in as Tutu, Ballard’s spirited grandmother. Rounding out the new additions are Rebecca Field (All Rise) as Colleen, an enthusiastic and eccentric volunteer, and Victoria Moroles (Teen Wolf) as Martina, a savvy legal intern who will bring her sharp mind to the cold case squad.

The series is set to debut Detective Ballard, a character from Michael Connelly’s beloved Harry Bosch novels, in the upcoming Season 3 finale of Bosch: Legacy. While the exact premiere date for the spin-off remains under wraps, fans can look forward to a show based on Connelly’s novels Desert Star (2022) and The Black Ice (1993), promising a gripping story full of twists, turns, and the classic Bosch intensity.

