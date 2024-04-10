The Big Picture The Bosch universe is expanding on Prime Video with Bosch: Legacy and new series focusing on Renée Ballard.

Titus Welliver remains in demand for future shows, with potential crossovers and appearances.

Season 3 of Bosch: Legacy features new cast members and promises dangerous secrets and intense drama.

Bosch remains one of Prime Video's most popular names, with the universe created by author Michael Connelly continuing to expand on the streaming platform. While Bosch and its sequel series Bosch: Legacy are ongoing, the series lead, Titus Welliver, is very much in demand for the rest of the shows in development. There remains a series planned which will focus on Bosch's former partner Jerry Edgar (Jamie Hector), but the newest series, focusing on Detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q) will also have a heavy Harry Bosch presence, as Connelly revealed in a chat with the Tampa Bay Times. He said:

"There will be some [Harry Bosch presence]. The (Ballard) show is actually written, and it will go into production in July. I think Bosch is in three episodes, maybe two. There will probably be some other crossover."

With the shows expected to overlap and crossover, the official synopsis for Season 3, as released by Amazon Freevee, states:

Season 3 of Bosch: Legacy, currently in production, is based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels Desert Star (2022) and The Black Ice (1993). The murder investigation of Kurt Dockweiler (David Denman) brings dangerous secrets to light and threatens to ruin the lives of our three principal characters. The disappearance of a family haunts Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) and forces him to confront the limits of justice. In a hotly contested race, Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers) is poised to become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles. And Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) gets entangled in a series of violent follow-home robberies.

Who Is Appearing for 'Bosch: Legacy' Season 3?

Image via Prime Video

The new season has been boosted by the casting of five new actors. Andrea Cortes (Mayans M.C.), Tommy Martinez (Good Trouble), Orla Brady (Freud’s Last Session), Michael Reilly Burke(Ted Bundy), and Dale Dickey (Winter’s Bone) have all signed up to join the show while returning Season 2 cast includes Jamie Hector (Det. Jerry Edgar), Stephen A. Chang (Maurice “Mo” Bassi), Denise Sanchez (Det. Reina Vasquez), David Moses (Martin Rose), Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (Det. Joan Bennett), Scott Klace (Sgt. John Mankiewicz), Gregory Scott Cummins (Det. “Crate” Moore), Troy Evans (Det. “Barrel” Johnson), Jacqueline Pinol(Det. Julie Epinosa), Jacqueline Obradors (Christine Vega), DaJuan Johnson (Rondell Pierce) and David Marciano (Det. Brad Conniff).

The Renée Ballard series is set to begin production in July. You can stay tuned to Collider for more details, and see Bosch and Bosch: Legacy in their entirety on Prime Video.

