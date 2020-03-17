‘Bosch’ Season 6 Trailer Pits the Detective Against a Dirty Bomber

Bosch is back, baby! Detective Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch (yes, his real first name is the full Hieronymus, and yes I screamed when I learned that) has been solving crimes in Los Angeles for five seasons on Amazon Prime. Now, season six has a trailer for your viewing pleasure.

Titus Welliver stars as the titular detective with objectively the best name on television. In this season, radioactive materials go missing after a vicious murder — meaning the entire city of Los Angeles is at risk if they wind up in the wrong hands, and a dirty bomb is detonated. Plus, Bosch must deal with pesky FBI agents, a partner who’s more like “James Bond” than a normal cop (Bosch’s words, not mine), and protecting his daughter while dealing with his own personal demons. It’s all delightfully classic cop thriller stuff, kinda the perfect viewing for a self-quarantine situation. There is also one moment where a senior agent warns Bosch, “Make sure you stay in your lane.” Bosch stops walking. Is visibly upset. Turns around. And says, “My lane… has no lots.” Which is an absolutely bonkers response delivered with the utmost conviction. Bosch forever.

Co-starring alongside Welliver includes Jamie Hector, Amy Aquino, and Lance Reddick. The series is created by Michael Connelly, adapted from his own books and developed by TV drama vet Eric Overmyer. Check out the trailer for Bosch season six below, alongside its official synopsis. The season starts streaming on Amazon April 17. For more, here’s our favorite crime shows on all of Amazon Prime. Plus: Why season 7 will be Bosch‘s last.