‘Bosch’ Renewed for a Seventh and Final Season on Amazon

After six seasons of solving crimes and being bad at putting his hands in his pockets, Bosch will take his final bow. Per Deadline, Amazon renewed the loose-cannon-cop drama for its seventh and final season, giving star Titus Welliver, original book series author Michael Connelly, and showrunner Eric Overmyer the chance to tie their saga up with a neat narrative bow.

Connelly wrote the first novel about Detective Harry Bosch in 1992, and began developing the character’s television series alongside Overmyer in 2013. Connelly had this to say about the upcoming final season:

This started seven years ago with showrunner Eric Overmyer and me writing the pilot. We plan to write the last episode together as well. We’ll leave behind the longest-running show so far on Amazon and it will be there to be discovered by new viewers for as long as people are streaming. That is amazing to me. The other thing is that we would not have come all this way without Titus Welliver. There could not have been a better actor to play this role or a better team player to build this show around. He’ll be Harry Bosch for the ages.

Frankly, it’s amazing to me that Bosch is the longest-running show on Amazon, too, proving that even in our era of peak prestige TV and streaming services out the wazoo, sometimes you just need to chill out and watch a haunted detective try and solve some dang crimes.

The upcoming seventh season will draw from Connelly Bosch novels The Concrete Blonde and The Burning Room, following Bosch and his partner Jerry Edgar (Jamie Hector) on two murder cases that will take them through every element of crime in Los Angeles. The show also stars Amy Aquino and Lance Reddick, amongst its robust ensemble cast.

For some intel on a dad-friendly crime show that isn’t being given the chance to end on their own terms, here’s Liev Schreiber talking about the ambiguous ending/future of Ray Donovan.