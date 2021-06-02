Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer for the seventh and final season of Bosch, the streaming platform’s longest-running original series.

The trailer focuses on detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) as he gets involved in an arson investigation, set in place after five victims get killed by masked men who threw Molotov cocktails into a building. Amongst the victims is a ten-year-old child, enough of a reason for Bosch to take things personally and risk everything while trying to take down the powerful responsible for the attack.

As with previous seasons, Season 7 of Bosch is based on a crime novel by Michael Connelly. The book chosen for Season 7 is The Burning Room, which in turn was inspired by a real-life arson case. In the book, Bosch struggles with his imminent retirement, while trying to train his rookie partner Lucia Soto to replace him. In the show, daring recruit Julia Brasher (Annie Wersching) should serve the same purpose.

Even if the series is coming to an end, a spin-off show has been announced by IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service, with Welliver, Mimi Rogers, and Madison Lintz reprising their roles. Bosch also stars Jamie Hector as Detective Jerry Edgar, Amy Aquino as Lt. Grace Billets, and Lance Reddick as Chief Irvin Irving. Both Welliver and Connelly act as executive producers, together with Elle Johnson, Pieter Jan Brugge, Henrik Bastin, and Eric Overmyer.

All eight episodes of the last season of Bosch will be available on Amazon Prime on June 25. Check out the trailer for Season 7 below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Season 7 of Bosch:

Based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novel The Burning Room and the real arson case that inspired it, the seventh and final season of Prime Video’s Bosch puts Detective Harry Bosch’s famous motto center stage: “Everybody counts or nobody counts.” When a ten-year-old girl dies in an arson fire, Detective Harry Bosch risks everything to bring her killer to justice despite opposition from powerful forces. The highly charged, politically sensitive case forces Bosch to face a grueling dilemma of how far he is willing to go to achieve justice.

