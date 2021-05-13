Amazon Prime Video has released a teaser trailer for Season 7 of Bosch, the streamer's longest-running original series, which will return Friday, June 25 for its final season.

Season 7 will consist of eight episodes, and it's based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling 2014 novel The Burning Room and the real arson case that inspired it. When a 10-year-old girl dies in an arson fire, Detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) risks everything to bring her killer to justice despite opposition from powerful forces.

The highly charged, politically sensitive case forces Bosch to face a grueling dilemma of how far he is willing to go to achieve justice. It also forces Bosch to put his own motto to the test -- “Everybody counts or nobody counts.”

Welliver returns as the titular LAPD homicide detective, and he's joined by co-stars Jamie Hector as Detective Jerry Edgar, Amy Aquino as Lt. Grace Billets, Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch and Lance Reddick as Chief Irvin Irving.

Welliver and Lintz will actually reprise their roles in a new Bosch spinoff series that will head into production later this year. Mimi Rogers will co-star on the show, which will debut on Amazon's premium free streaming service IMDb TV.

Bosch is produced by Fabrik Entertainment and was developed for television by Eric Overmyer who executive produces the series with Welliver and author Connelly, as well as Elle Johnson, Henrik Bastin and Pieter Jan Brugge. I can't say I've ever seen an episode of Bosch, but it must be a significant draw on Amazon to have lasted as long as it has over multiple executive regimes, not to mention the fact that a spinoff series is in the works.

Watch the teaser trailer for Season 7 below, and here's hoping I see Welliver in Ben Affleck's next directorial effort, whatever that may be. Affleck knows just how to use Welliver on the big screen, and though Live by Night didn't live up to the director's previous three films, I'd love to see him get back behind the camera again soon -- you know, once he returns from Montana with old/new flame Jennifer Lopez.

