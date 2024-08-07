Every season of the Bosch television series delivers consistent suspense commonly seen in the police procedural genre. Developed by Eric Overmyer for Amazon Studios, the series follows retired special forces officer Harry Bosch, played by Titus Welliver, who continues to serve his country as a Los Angeles Police Department homicide detective. Led by Welliver, the Bosch cast features talented actors, including Jamie Hector as Jerry Edgar, Madison Lintz as Maddie, Lance Reddick as Irvin Irving, and Mimi Rogers as Honey Chandler. Some of the stars are reprising their roles in the spin-off series.

Based on different detective novels by Michael Connelly, the seven seasons of Bosch were received with generally positive reviews, with critics praising the writing, storytelling techniques, and cast performances. The show is also considered a rare gem for knowing when to conclude its run without burning the bridges. All eight episodes of the seventh and final season of Bosch were released on June 25, 2021, paving the way for two spin-off sequel series to continue the story. Subsequently, Bosch: Legacy premiered on May 6, 2022. For a show that boasts many memorable episodes spread across different seasons, picking out the best from the pack is no walk in the park.

7 Season 7 (2021)

Based on The Burning Room

The season finale of Bosch set the pace for Bosch: Legacy while making flawless conclusions about each character's story. Based on Connelly's 17th novel featuring LAPD detective Harry Bosch, season 7 throws more light on the systemic corruption within the police force and Bosch's resilience in fighting for justice. During his mission to bring the perpetrator of an arson that killed a 10-year-old girl to justice, Bosch faces opposition from powerful forces who need to keep their secrets hidden. Unable to adjust to the lack of moral compass in the force, he quit to become a private investigator.

Bosch didn't have all the fun in the season finale. Detective Edgar battles a mental breakdown while dealing with his dwindling career and the death of Jacques Avril (Treva Etienne). Most importantly, Maddie prepares for a bigger role, collaborating with Chandler to solve a high-profile case. Though it didn't measure up to the previous installments, Bosch season 7 is still considered entertaining. However, it was critically panned for being too predictable. Also, trying to weave many story arcs together to score a perfect conclusion made the storytelling appear rushed.

6 Season 1 (2014-2015)

Based on The Concrete Blonde, City of Bones, and Echo Park

Culled from three books by Connelly, including City of Bones, Bosch season 1 introduces fans to the rambunctious life of detective Harry Bosch. The past haunts Bosch as he investigates the murder of a 12-year-old boy and faces trial for shooting a suspect, albeit in self-defense. His clash with a serial killer named Raynard Waits (Jason Gedrick) adds to the exciting complexity the show began with.

Love it or hate it, Bosch season 1 is compelling enough to secure a dedicated fanbase and guarantee the show's future on the small screen. The first season of the original series premiered on February 6, 2014, scoring a rating of 84% on Rotten Tomatoes with impressive scores across different aggregator websites. Garnering generally positive reviews, the first season of Bosch is praised for making the most of suspenseful turns. The solid acting from the ensemble cast didn't just make the series enjoyable but ensured a flawless transition of a compelling plot from page to television.

5 Season 2 (2016)

Based on The Last Coyote, Trunk Music, and The Drop

Bosch season 2 balanced the plot after a quirky first season that introduced the characters's story arcs. Fresh out of a six-month suspension, Bosch and his family face threats during his investigation of the murder of a Hollywood producer and a ring of dirty police officers. Perhaps at the climax of the sophomore season, Bosch is pulled back to the past to investigate the events leading up to his mother's death following the emergence of new evidence.

The sophomore season contributes immensely to the show's overall success by straightening the rough edges of the first outing. The season was praised for taking the pacing up a notch without compromising the engaging narrative. Bosch season 2 also excels in character development and bringing a complex plot to a grand conclusion. The suspenseful crime-solving premise solidifies the show's position as one of the best in the genre.

4 Season 5 (2019)

Based on Two Kinds of Truth

With a perfect ending, Bosch season 5 picks up 15 months after the previous season. Detective Bosch deals with demons from his past as his embittered ex accuses him of planting evidence to solve a crime. The claim doesn't just threaten his career but projects the potential release of Preston Borders (Chris Browning) from prison. With his career at risk, Bosch juggles defending his integrity and going undercover to unravel the secrets of a drug network.

One of the best highlights of Bosch season 5 is the introduction of Borders, a renowned villain in the series. Maddie's presence in the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office as an intern also adds flavor to the plot, preparing her for a more prominent role in the series and its first spin-off. The critically acclaimed installment is best described as irresistibly binge-worthy.

3 Season 6 (2020)

Based on The Overlook and Dark Sacred Night

This season defiles the show's by-the-book approach in many ways, exploring each minor character in different subplots. Detective Bosch is entangled in a complicated investigation into the murder of a medical physicist and the deadly radioactive substance on the loose. Irving is running for mayor while Edgar finds himself in a difficult situation that might end his career.

Amid the chaos, Maddie is figuring out her love life. She still serves under Chandler in the DA's office, but her future is filled with uncertainties. With ample personal dramas and twisted stories, this season shakes the central plot but remains loyal to the show's original approach and style. The season also introduces new stars, including Julie Ann Emery as FBI Agent Sylvia Reece and Adam J. Harrington as FBI SAC Jack Brenner.

2 Season 3 (2017)

Based on Two Kinds of Truth

With new leads in his mother's murder case, Bosch has his hands full as he becomes a murder suspect himself. Set 16 months after the previous season, Bosch season 3 packs an emotional punch for various characters while exploring new horizons in their careers and personal lives. Bosch now lives with Maddie in his LA home and a new serial killer known as the Koreatown Killer (Monti Sharp) also joins the show.

In Bosch season 3, supporting characters get more screen time than in the previous seasons where the title character takes center stage. Like the previous seasons, Bosch finds himself dealing with multiple cases and a killer at large. The season has a solid %100 score on Rotten Tomatoes, which holds up the show's position as one of the best. The critics' consensus on the aggregator site reads: "Bosch's third season maintains the series' mastery over mystery, deftly interweaving story strands as sprawling as a Los Angeles intersection."

1 Season 4 (2018)

Based on Angels Flight, Nine Dragons, and The Last Coyote

Bosch season 4 has a healthy dose of action and mystery to keep fans on their toes. Detective Bosch's resilience in pursuit of the truth is on full blast in this season that digs deep into racial strife in Los Angeles stirred by the murder of civil rights attorney Howard Elias (Clark Johnson). Detective Bosch is placed in charge of the murder investigation while another murder involving the retired detective who handled his mother's case reveals new evidence.

This season highlights certain elements of corruption in high places within and outside the LAPD. It makes a perfect cocktail of Bosch's personal life, his relationship with his daughter, and his duties as a police detective. The complexity of balancing the professional and personal paths of different characters sets the season aside as one of the most engaging and entertaining. The suspenseful season is critically acclaimed for its top-notch character development and phenomenal storytelling. Read up on the next Bosch spin-off series.

