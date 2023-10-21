The Big Picture In the series Bosch , Harry Bosch is a captivating and compelling detective character who stands shoulder to shoulder with the greats in the genre.

Harry Bosch is a captivating and compelling detective character who stands shoulder to shoulder with the greats in the genre. Titus Welliver's acting style accentuates Bosch's personality quirks and makes him relatable and familiar to audiences.

Bosch's dedication to justice and his willingness to go through hell to help the weak make him a likable character that fans will always root for.

The character of Harry Bosch first appeared on our screens in 2014. As we head into 2024, Titus Welliver's retired LAPD detective-turned-private investigator remains as captivating as ever. For the upcoming second season of Bosch: Legacy — the spin-off/follow-up from Bosch, which ran for seven reasons on Prime Video – Collider's Chris McPherson spoke with Tom Bernardo, a co-showrunner, executive producer and writer on the series to discuss the character's longevity, and why viewers find him so compelling.

"I think Michael [Connelly, writer of the Bosch novel series] has created one of the most compelling detective characters in the contemporary scene," said Bernardo. "And I’ve said this before, I really believe that character, when it's all said and done, will stand shoulder to shoulder with the greats, from Raymond Chandler on down."

Praising his leading man's screen presence, Bernardo noted that Welliver's style of acting — succinct, even terse at times — accentuates the character's personality quirks, which allows the character to feel real, relatable and familiar to audiences year-on-year, as does his devotion to his daughter Maddie (Madison Lintz).

Not just that, but Bosch has had terrible darkness in his past, the murder of his mother, the horrendous crimes he's faced during his work as a homicide detective. To keep going day by day, in spite of those difficulties, shows real fortitude that's admirable to audiences.

I think he's built somebody that is archetypal in some ways but also has taken on real flesh and blood in the performance by Titus Welliver. Titus, he's kind of a throwback actor in the sense that the laconic nature of this character sort of lends itself to his strengths. He conveys a very sort of wounded, damaged world just through his eyes, and I think that makes him, in a sense, mysterious. But with each passing season, we reveal more and more about him, none more than in the heightened circumstances that begin our Season 2. So it's just been, I hope for our audience, this journey that you go on with this character who has this code; who's this creature of institutions with his own traumatic past; who's kind of searching in the darkness of Los Angeles for justice as a homicide detective, and now trying to figure out his life post law enforcement as a private eye, with these things happening with his daughter now out in the streets of LA as a cop.

Standing Up for the Little Guy

Bastin added that Bosch's stance of doing the right thing, no matter how, makes him an almost apolitical figure. Regardless on your world views, Bosch is on the side of justice, and that makes him somebody that fans will always want to root for.

"Adding to that, I think why this character works both in Michael's book world, but also we were able to borrow him over into the TV world is that it doesn't matter where you stand politically, what you think about it, he is that one character or person that I think you all want by your side," said Bastin. "He's genuinely on the weak person side. He doesn't care what politics you have, what race you have, what you are, if you're a cop or a bad guy. He treats everybody the same. And if you have done someone wrong, he's gonna rectify it for you and go through hell and back to do that.

"And I think that's what we all miss, especially in this crazy world, is that stability, someone who doesn't play for the audience, he just does what's inherently right, and I think that is rare, especially in the real world. I think that's why, at least me personally. I remember when I started reading Michael's books, it was like, “This is a guy I wanna hang out with. And if shit would ever go down and someone close to me would have been hurt or injured, that's the type of person that you want to come in and say, ‘I'll fix this for you.’” And I think that, at its core, is what makes Harry Bosch a likable character."

Bosch: Legacy streams on Amazon Freevee every Friday, from October 20 until November 10.