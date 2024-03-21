The Big Picture Major Bosch spinoff news: Maggie Q has been cast as Renée Ballard in the spin-off series.

Titus Welliver will also appear in the series as Harry Bosch, though not in the lead role

There is currently no release date for the spin-off.

The world of Bosch is expanding further with the news that the much-speculated spinoff featuring the character of Renée Ballard is now officially going ahead — and there's a top-tier piece of casting to go with it, according to a report by Deadline. Maggie Q has signed on to play Ballard, one of the many characters created in the Bosch universe by novelist Michael Connelly. Bosch star Titus Welliver is also reported to be part of the show, although this will make the Ballard show the first Bosch series in which Welliver has not played the lead role. As with Bosch: Legacy, the sequel series to Bosch, it's expected to see many characters cross over from one show to the next.

A show based around a new cold case division is a new direction for the series as a whole — although cold cases are nothing unusual for Bosch, indeed, the entire first season was based around the cold case of a young boy found murdered in the Hollywood Hills. For those unaware, a cold case refers to a criminal investigation that has remained unsolved for a considerable period after being initiated, with no significant leads or active suspects to follow. These cases are often left inactive due to a lack of evidence or new information. However, they can be reopened if new evidence emerges, advancements in forensic technology provide new investigative avenues, or fresh witness testimony comes to light.

The Renée Ballard series by Connelly is made up, to date, of six novels. Ballard, the protagonist, made her debut in the 2017 novel The Late Show, which is titled after the night shift that LAPD Det. Ballard is assigned to. This was succeeded by Dark Sacred Night in 2018, The Night Fire in 2019, The Dark Hours in 2021, and Desert Star in 2022. The series' sixth installment, The Waiting, is set to be published on Nov. 5.

What Else Is Maggie Q in?

Image via Quiver Distribution

Q last appeared in Apple's action comedy The Family Plan with Mark Wahlberg which became the most viewed movie ever to debut on the streaming service. She's also appeared in the likes of The Protégé, Fear the Night, The Divergent Series, Live Free Die Hard and Mission Impossible III . As for Welliver, he's still busy filming on Legacy's third season,with casting just announced for the series a handful of days ago. Bosch remains one of Amazon's most popular series, as evidenced now by the latest spin-off.

Stay tuned to Collider for updates on the latest addition to the universe of Bosch. Bosch and Bosch: Legacy can be streamed now on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee now.

There is currently no release date for the new Bosch spin-off. The flagship series is streaming now on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime