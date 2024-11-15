The Bosch-verse continues to expand, and Michael Connelly’s latest live-action adaptation has just received an exciting update. We're still reeling from the news that the upcoming third season of Bosch: Legacy will be the final season to feature Titus Welliver in a starring role as the firecracker Hollywood homicide detective-turned-private investigator, but the good news is that we're still getting more Bosch in the shape of Ballard, the spin-off series which will star Maggie Q as Renee Ballard.

During his book club livestream on Tuesday night with his longtime editor, Asya Muchnick, in support of his latest novel The Waiting, Connelly delivered updates on a number of things but most crucially, he confirmed that the first season of Ballard would be completed this week. And while discussing the series, Connelly also spoke out on how excited about the series. The author, who has been deeply involved in the development of the series, expressed his enthusiasm for Maggie Q’s portrayal of Detective Renée Ballard.

“She is Ballard. Like in the book, she has confrontations with superiors, mostly male, and she gets it and makes it work. There's a physicality to her that works. We got a winner."

Who Else Stars in 'Ballard'?

The spinoff series stars Maggie Q, with Welliver in a recurring role, alongside the likes of Courtney Taylor (Neon, Abbott Elementary), John Carroll Lynch (Big Sky, American Horror Story), Michael Mosley (The Calling), Rebecca Field (Shameless), Victoria Moroles (Never Have I Ever), Amy Hill (Mom), Ricardo Chavira (Selena), Noah Bean (Nikita), Alain Uy (Power Book IV: Force), and Hector Hugo (Snowfall). The official logline can be found below:

The Prime Video spinoff follows Detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q), who is tasked with running the LAPD's new cold case division—a poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with the largest caseload in the city. Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination. When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she'll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life.

The series will be executive-produced by Connelly, Michael Alaimo & Kendall Sherwood. Henrik Bastin & Melissa Aouate executive produce on behalf of Fabel Entertainment, with Jasmine Russco-executive-producing. Jamie Boscardin Martin & Trey Batchelor will also serve as co-executive producers – with Theresa Snider co-executive-producing for Hieronymus Pictures.

Stay tuned to Collider for updates on Ballard. Bosch: Legacy will premiere its final season in 2025.

