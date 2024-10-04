This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

It looks like it'll only be the one Bosch spin-off, after all. It was reported this evening by Deadline that the Bosch follow-up — which was set to star Jamie Hector as Jerry Edgar, Harry Bosch's (Titus Welliver) former partner — will no longer be moving forward on Prime Video. The untitled J. Edgar project entered development in February 2023, alongside a Bosch: Legacy spin-off focused on Detective Renée Ballard, which has since been ordered to series. Three months later, it was confirmed that Hector, who played Detective Edgar, throughout all seven seasons of Bosch, would reprise his role in the potential new show.

The series was said to be based around J. Edgar in his new life after he was tapped by the FBI for an undercover mission in the Little Haiti area of Miami, Florida. “In this glamorous city, J. Edgar is forced to balance his new life with the gritty underbelly of the city, while being chased by his mysterious past,” the official synopsis read. Michael Connelly, the author behind the Harry Bosch book series, was set to executive produce the J. Edgar spin-off alongside Larry Andries, who was writing the script. However, earlier this year, Andries was charged with six felony counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles.

What's the Other 'Bosch' Spin-Off Going to Be About?

The Renee Ballard spin-off, which is suitably called Ballard is still awaiting a release date, although it's anticipated that it will arrive late in 2025. The series will star Maggie Q (Nikita) as the lead detective in charge of the LAPD’s new, underfunded cold case division. The cast also features John Carroll Lynch (Big Sky), Courtney Taylor (Abbott Elementary), Michael Mosley (Castle), Amy Hill (Magnum P.I.), Rebecca Field (All Rise), and Victoria Moroles (Teen Wolf).Titus Welliver spoke to Collider in August about the Ballard spin-off, and revealed that Ballard would debut in the final episode of Legacy, and teased their "superhero" relationship.

"Well, we introduced her in the tenth episode of Season 3 of Legacy , which is coming out in 2025, and I am doing some episodes of the Ballard spin-off. We have to keep the universes together. Bosch and Bosch: Legacy is the mothership of all things, but the brand is the brand, so you can't do Robin without having Batman. Maggie Q is gonna kill me for saying that. She's like, 'Bullshit, man. Maybe I'm Batman, and you're Robin.'

