While we're all still recovering from the shattering news that the third season of Bosch: Legacy will be the final one after ten years of Titus Welliver, the story will continue in the form of a spin-off, which will feature Maggie Q as Detective Renée Ballard. We know that the character will make her debut in the final episode of Bosch: Legacy, but now we've received extra details on the spin-off. The actress has posted a photo on her Instagram page in which she is spotted sitting alongside Mitzi Hartert-Roberts, a consultant on the series and who is considered the real life inspiration for Ballard. In the photo, we also see chairs on set bearing the name 'Ballard'. The logo sees LA backlit with palm trees, a nice touch, a cool logo and a confirmation that, in pleasing symmetry, the sequel to Bosch will simply be Ballard.

What is the 'Ballard' Series Going to Be About?

The spinoff series will follow Detective Renée Ballard, who is given the responsibility of running the LAPD's new Cold Case Division. Despite being underfunded and staffed by volunteers, Ballard heads into each case with empathy and determination. As she dives head first into these cold cases, she starts to uncover a larger conspiracy that threatens not only her unit but also her life. In her quest for justice, she leans on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch, played by Titus Welliver.

The series is executive produced by Bosch creator Michael Connolly, alongside Michael Alaimo and Kendall Sherwood, who serve as co-showrunners. The spinoff is an extension of the Bosch universe, which has been a critical and commercial success for Prime Video. The series finale of Bosch: Legacy will serve as a passing of the torch to this new series, setting the stage for Ballard's solo adventures.

Prime Video has released a synopsis that teases the basic premise of the series:

"Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination. But as she digs deeper, uncovering a larger conspiracy, she’ll have to rely on her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her team and her life."

As the mainline series comes to a close, fans can look forward to one last season filled with the same compelling storytelling, iconic characters, and intense drama that has defined the world of Bosch. Bosch: Legacy's final season premieres in 2025, as does Ballard. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates from both shows.