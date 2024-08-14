The Big Picture Maggie Q will play Detective Renée Ballard in the upcoming Bosch spin-off, with Titus Welliver making recurring appearances.

The spin-off will follow Ballard as she uncovers a larger conspiracy, with Harry Bosch aiding her in navigating the dangers.

New cast additions include John Carroll Lynch, Courtney Taylor, Michael Mosley, Amy Hill, Rebecca Field, and Victoria Moroles.

The upcoming Bosch spin-off, starring Maggie Q, is set to debut Detective Renée Ballard, a character from Michael Connelly’s beloved Harry Bosch novels. Ballard will be introduced in the upcoming Season 3 finale of Bosch: Legacy, and Bosch himself — Titus Welliver — who recently spoke with Collider about his role in Watchmen: Chapter I, spilled some fun details about what audiences could expect from the spin-off, including a nice tease of the dynamic between Harry and Renée. Welliver explained that, in order to keep the world feeling united, he would be appearing in a recurring role in the show, although he joked that Maggie Q might object to being labeled Bosch's sidekick! He explained:

"Well, we introduced her in the tenth episode of Season 3 of Legacy, which is coming out in 2025, and I am doing some episodes of the Ballard spin-off. We have to keep the universes together. Bosch and Bosch: Legacy is the mothership of all things, but the brand is the brand, so you can't do Robin without having Batman. Maggie Q is gonna kill me for saying that. She's like, 'Bullshit, man. Maybe I'm Batman, and you're Robin.' But she's awesome as Ballard, so I'm excited for Season 3 to come out because we pulled all the stops out. It's a really tight, strong, strong season — one of our best, if not maybe our best."

What Will the Ballard Spin-Off Be About?

Image via Prime Video

Prime Video has released a synopsis that teases the core of the series:

"Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination. But as she digs deeper, uncovering a larger conspiracy, she’ll have to rely on her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her team and her life."

John Carroll Lynch (Big Sky, American Horror Story) was announced as Thomas Laffont, Ballard’s former partner who comes out of retirement to help her lead the Cold Case Department. Also joining the cast is Courtney Taylor (Abbott Elementary, Insecure) as Samira Parker, a former cop who returns to the force to work alongside Ballard. Castle alum Michael Mosley and Magnum P.I. veteran Amy Hill joined the series yesterday. Mosley will portray Ted, a reserve officer tasked with overseeing Ballard, while Hill will take on the role of Tutu, Ballard’s lively grandmother. Joining them are Rebecca Field as Colleen, a passionate and quirky volunteer, and Victoria Moroles as Martina, a sharp-minded legal intern who will contribute her expertise to the cold case team.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the upcoming Bosch spin-off, as well as season 3 of Legacy. And don't miss the rest of our chat with Welliver.