Prime Video's Bosch: Legacy is gearing up for its final season, set to premiere on March 27, 2025, but not everyone seems to be overly enamored with the direction the franchise is heading following the show's cancelation. Troy Evans, who plays Barrel Johnson, one-half of the fan favorite duo Crate and Barrel, has revealed his disappointment with Amazon’s decision to cut back their screen time, a move he believes is directly tied to the streamer’s focus on appealing to a younger audience, which is disappointing to hear given that Bosch has always skewed to a very adult demographic.

In response to a fan’s question on a Bosch Facebook fan page about Crate and Barrel's role in Bosch: Legacy Season 3, Evans didn’t mince his words, stating:

“Not much Crate and Barrel in Bosch: Legacy Season 3. Amazon wanted younger people. We have like, 4 scenes in 3 seasons. Disappointing.”

What Comes After 'Bosch: Legacy'?

Prime Video is moving full steam ahead with Ballard, an offshoot of the main series which will star Maggie Q as Renee Ballard, and will follow the detective as she runs the LAPD's Cold Case Unit. However, for many fans, this would have been a great opportunity to involve characters like Crate and Barrel in a meaningful way. After all, the premise of the Ballard Cold Case Unit is that it recruits retired detectives—which fits Crate and Barrel perfectly. Instead, Amazon appears to be phasing them out entirely.

One person who is appearing in both Bosch: Legacy and Ballard is Titus Welliver, Harry Bosch himself. Last year, speaking to Collider, Welliver explained the relationship that we would see on screen when Ballard is introduced in the final episode of Legacy.

"Well, we introduced her in the tenth episode of Season 3 of Legacy, which is coming out in 2025, and I am doing some episodes of the Ballard spin-off. We have to keep the universes together. Bosch and Bosch: Legacy is the mothership of all things, but the brand is the brand, so you can't do Robin without having Batman. Maggie Q is gonna kill me for saying that. She's like, 'Bullshit, man. Maybe I'm Batman, and you're Robin.' But she's awesome as Ballard, so I'm excited for Season 3 to come out because we pulled all the stops out. It's a really tight, strong, strong season — one of our best, if not maybe our best."

Bosch: Legacy will return for its third and final season on March 27, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Bosch, Ballard and more.