Prime Video's Renée Ballard-based Bosch spinoff series is gaining momentum as four new recurring cast members have been announced. Ricardo Chavira—best known for his role on Desperate Housewives—joins the cast alongside Noah Bean, Alain Uy, and Hector Hugo. These actors are rounding out the cast of the highly anticipated series, which stars Maggie Q in the lead role as Detective Renée Ballard.

Chavira will portray Detective Robert Olivas, a charismatic and well-respected detective with a complex history with Ballard. Bean steps into the shoes of Councilman Jake Pearlman, a politician personally invested in the Cold Case Unit as he seeks justice for his sister's murder. Uy will play Nelson Hastings, a strategic political operator and old friend of Pearlman, who is determined to support him at all costs. Hugo rounds out the new additions as Captain Berchem, a captain in the Robbery-Homicide Division (RHD) who deeply cares about justice and the integrity of his team, taking a chance on Ballard and her unconventional unit.

What's the Ballard Spin-Off About?

Image via Prime Video

The spinoff series follows Detective Renée Ballard, tasked with running the LAPD's new Cold Case Division. Despite being underfunded and staffed by volunteers, Ballard approaches each case with empathy and determination. As she delves deeper into these cold cases, she uncovers a larger conspiracy that threatens not only her unit but also her life. In her quest for justice, she leans on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch, played by Titus Welliver.

The series is executive produced by Bosch creator Michael Connolly, alongside Michael Alaimo and Kendall Sherwood, who serve as co-showrunners. This spinoff is an extension of the Bosch universe, which has been a critical and commercial success for Prime Video. The third season finale of Bosch: Legacy will serve as a hand-off to this new series, setting the stage for Ballard's solo adventures.

Prime Video has released a synopsis that teases the core of the series:

"Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination. But as she digs deeper, uncovering a larger conspiracy, she’ll have to rely on her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her team and her life."

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the upcoming Bosch spin-off, as well as season 3 of Legacy, which will be released on Prime Video sometime in early 2025 . Bosch is streaming now on Prime Video.