The Big Picture Exciting news for Bosch fans! Prime Video has ordered a second spin-off from the Bosch universe, focusing on LAPD detective Renée Ballard.

The new series will follow Ballard as she sets up a poorly funded cold case division and uncovers a larger conspiracy, with the help of retired ally Harry Bosch.

Bosch: Legacy, the first spin-off, just finished its second season and the promise of Welliver's Bosch joining Ballard adds authenticity to the show.

There's exciting news for all us Bosch fans out there — we're getting more of the world's grumpiest justice-seeker. Amazon's Prime Video has officially ordered a second spin-off from the universe of Bosch, inspired by the novels by Michael Connelly. The latest series will zone in on the new character — to the screen, at least — of Renée Ballard, an LAPD detective who’s a major character in several novels. Bosch: Legacy, the first spin-off from Bosch, which follows the post-retirement exploits of Titus Welliver's Harry Bosch, just wrapped up its second season on Freevee.

The new series — first mooted in February — is set to follow Ballard as she sets up a new cold case division within the Los Angeles Police Department. The problem? It's poorly funded, filled with volunteers, and the team is tasked with the largest case load in the city. As the show's logline states:

"She approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination. When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she’ll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life.”

“From books to screen, Michael Connelly creates authentic and suspenseful stories, led by distinctive characters who make audiences care and connect. Renée Ballard is one of those characters,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals, unscripted and targeted programming at Amazon MGM Studios. “She instantly captivated readers with hints of a troubled past and a protective layer of idiosyncrasies she developed to survive. We look forward to expanding the Bosch universe with Michael and introducing viewers to Ballard’s personal approach to pursuing justice.”

What is 'Bosch' About?

Cold cases and Bosch have a long history — the first season of the show revolved around a decades-old mystery of the murder of a young boy, who did it, and what happened to those individuals involved in the story. It became an obsession for Bosch, as did the murder of his mother, which occurred when he was a teenager.

The series has always ensured those who die get answers, while the characters in the show are always driven to do the right thing and bring justice to those who deserve it. All of this sounds extremely promising, and the promise of Welliver's Bosch lending his expertise on the cases is a tantalizing carrot to add a layer of authenticity to the show.

The latest season of Bosch: Legacy can be seen on Amazon Freevee now. We'll bring you updates on the latest spin-off when it becomes available.

Bosch: Legacy Release Date May 6, 2022 Cast Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers, Madison Lintz, Denise G. Sanchez Main Genre Drama Genres Drama, Crime Rating TV-MA Seasons 3

