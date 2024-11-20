Fans were crushed when Amazon announced that Bosch: Legacy would end after its third season, especially since the series had been doing so well and still had so many stories to tell, but Amazon tried to spin the cancellation as part of a larger plan, claiming Harry Bosch would still appear in the upcoming Ballard spin-off. However, Titus Welliver’s comments on Katee Sackhoff’s podcast made it clear that the decision to end the show wasn’t exactly a creative one, and now fans are rallying behind a petition to save the series.

Things got even worse when Amazon scrapped plans for the Jerry Edgar spin-off, which many had hoped would help fill the void left by Bosch: Legacy, but in a recent interview with The Irish Star, the author behind the series, Michael Connelly gave fans a glimmer of hope when he said that the Jerry Edgar project might still happen, though it all depends on how Ballard performs. “I don’t wanna say it’s on the backburner, but Amazon is gonna see how Ballard does, and then, hopefully, we’ll be able to bring Jerry back,” Connelly said, giving fans a reason to keep hoping, even if it feels like a long shot.

What 'Bosch' Spin-Off Are We Getting?

When Bosch: Legacy wraps up, we're going straight into Ballard, which stars Maggie Q as Detective Renée Ballard, a character from Michael Connelly’s beloved Harry Bosch novels. Ballard will be introduced in the upcoming Season 3 finale of Bosch: Legacy, and Bosch himself — Titus Welliver — who recently spoke with Collider about what to expect from the series.

"Well, we introduced her in the tenth episode of Season 3 of Legacy , which is coming out in 2025, and I am doing some episodes of the Ballard spin-off. We have to keep the universes together. Bosch and Bosch: Legacy is the mothership of all things, but the brand is the brand, so you can't do Robin without having Batman. Maggie Q is gonna kill me for saying that. She's like, 'Bullshit, man. Maybe I'm Batman, and you're Robin.' But she's awesome as Ballard, so I'm excited for Season 3 to come out because we pulled all the stops out. It's a really tight, strong, strong season — one of our best, if not maybe our best. "

