The Big Picture Titus Welliver hints at an early 2025 release for the Bosch spin-off starring Maggie Q as Detective Renée Ballard.

The new series will expand the Bosch universe with thrilling storylines, involving retired ally Harry Bosch.

John Carroll Lynch and Courtney Taylor join the cast, adding depth and intrigue to the upcoming spin-off series.

Titus Welliver, the man behind the iconic Harry Bosch, recently provided some tantalizing details about the upcoming Bosch spin-off, in an interview with ComicBook.com while promoting his latest role in Watchmen: Chapter 1. The spin-off, starring Maggie Q as Detective Renée Ballard, is set to expand the Bosch universe in new and exciting directions. While the release dates for these new installments are still under wraps, Welliver offered some insight into the timeline and his involvement in the new series.

"We don't have a date yet. I have to imagine that it will come sometime in 2025, hopefully early in 2025. They're shooting the spinoff Ballard with Maggie Q and we introduced her character, Renee Ballard, in our tenth episode of Bosch: Legacy in this season three that's yet to come out so I imagine they'd want to kind of try to release those within some proximity of each other. I'm actually shooting this week on the first episode. I'm contracted to do three episodes for this first season of Ballard so, yeah, I hope we get some sense of a release date, but that would be my suspicion. It would be somewhere around there, fingers crossed. But all I can say in advance is that our producers every year just seem to raise the bar on themselves and so I'm excited for this third season to come out because I think it's truly one of the best and I mean, including Bosch, in the ten years that I've been doing this. It's a really, really substantive season for us."

What Will the Ballard Spin-off Be About?

Prime Video has released a synopsis that teases the core of the series:

"Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination. But as she digs deeper, uncovering a larger conspiracy, she’ll have to rely on her retired ally, Harry Bosch, to navigate the dangers that threaten both her team and her life."

John Carroll Lynch, known for his roles in Big Sky and American Horror Story, has been cast as Thomas Laffont, Ballard’s former partner who steps out of retirement to assist her in leading the Cold Case Department. Joining him is Courtney Taylor, recognized for her work in Abbott Elementary and Insecure, who will play Samira Parker, a former police officer returning to the force to collaborate with Ballard. Additionally, Castle alum Michael Mosley and Magnum P.I. veteran Amy Hill have been added to the cast. Mosley will take on the role of Ted, a reserve officer assigned to supervise Ballard, while Hill will portray Tutu, Ballard’s spirited grandmother. Rounding out the new additions are Rebecca Field, who will play Colleen, a dedicated and eccentric volunteer, and Victoria Moroles, cast as Martina, a sharp-witted legal intern contributing her skills to the cold case team.

