Amazon is further expanding the universe of its long-running series Bosch with a new spinoff series focused around Jamie Hector’s character Jerry Edgar. It is unclear at the moment whether the police procedural drama, should it be picked up into a series, would air on Prime Video or Freevee. Per the official logline in the spinoff series, Bosch’s former partner is “tapped for an undercover FBI mission in Little Haiti, Miami" where he is forced to balance his new life with the gritty underbelly of the city, “while being chased by his mysterious past.” What lies in store for Edgar will be interesting to see, as fans have enjoyed Hector’s performance throughout the seven-season run of Bosch.

Bosch sees retired special forces officer Harry Bosch working as a homicide detective in the Hollywood Division of the LAPD. In the procedural drama, he is faced with new challenges as he investigates suspicious deaths and often uncovers corruption in his pursuit of the truth. The series was well-loved by the fans for its gritty atmosphere, good performances, and great suspenseful turns. It ran for seven seasons leaving fans wanting more.

Amazon’s decision to expand the universe does not come as a surprise as the ending of the long-running series was followed by a spin-off, Bosch: Legacy, on Amazon Freevee in 2022. The spin-off based on Michael Connelly’s book The Wrong Side of Goodbye saw actor Titus Welliver return, and a second season is slated to premiere in the fall of 2023. Bosch: Legacy stars Welliver as Harry Bosch, Mimi Rogers as Honey "Money" Chandler, Madison Lintz as Harry’s daughter Madeline, Stephen Chang as Maurice and features guest stars from the original franchise like Hector as Jerry, Gregory Scott Cummins as Crate, Troy Evans as Barrel\, and more.

Image via Amazon Prime Video

For the fans of the series, it’ll be fascinating to see how Bosch’s partner will fare next as the franchise promises great storylines and solid characters, as well as ample viewership for Amazon. The Bosch universe is developed by Connelly, who will executive produce the new series along with Larry Andries (How to Get Away With Murder, Godfather of Harlem). Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate of Fabel Entertainment will serve as executive producers, with Jasmine Russ co-executive producing.

You can check out the trailer for Bosch: Legacy below: