Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Bosch: Legacy Season 3.

Bosch: Legacy is coming to an end with its third and final season, ending Titus Welliver's epic run as the eponymous, grizzled detective. However, while Legacy is wrapping up with Season 3, it won't be the end of the Bosch saga. The franchise will continue with the first Bosch spin-off about another Michael Connelly literary character, Detective Renée Ballard, played by Maggie Q. Although a planned spin-off for Bosch's former partner, Jerry Edgar (Jamie Hector), isn't moving forward, the potential exists for more spin-offs. One specific series that the Bosch creative team should pursue needs to revolve around Santiago "Jimmy" Robertson (Paul Calderón) and Perry Lopez (Miles Gaston Villanueva).

Robertson Is One of the 'Bosch' Universe's Most Compelling Characters

Image via Prime Video

Robertson has proven to be a compelling character in the Bosch universe ever since he joined the cast in the original show's third season. Calderón's performance as Robertson is incredible, with the actor exhibiting a unique charisma and showcasing tremendous presence during all of his scenes. The character serves as a great foil, a sometimes-ally, and an occasional onscreen rival to Harry Bosch, especially when the two are positioned at odds.

When he's first introduced in Bosch Season 3, Robertson is investigating the murder of Edward Gunn (Frank Clem) and discovers evidence linking Bosch to the crime. Robertson even goes so far as leaking said evidence to the press, fearing the investigation will get buried due to Bosch emerging as a lead suspect. The true murderer, former detective Rudy Tafero (Arnold Vosloo), is later revealed as the culprit, which confirms that Robertson was wrong about Bosch, but he's a man who believes in justice, and he sticks to his principles by opposing corrupt cops who cross the line.

Case in point, during Bosch Season 4, Robertson confronts his old partner, Terry Drake (Barry Shabaka Henley), for his actions with Frank Sheehan (Jamie McShane) in illegally interrogating, beating, and torturing Michael Harris (Keston John), a suspect wrongfully accused of the abduction and murder of Stacey Kincaid. In one of Robertson's best scenes, he meticulously reveals the existence of the video documenting Drake as one of the detectives who illegally held and beat Harris. For Robertson, truth and justice are important, which is why he dutifully follows an investigation with the mantra of "it goes where it goes."

Robertson Is Playing an Important Role in 'Bosch: Legacy' Season 3