Season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer bows on Netflix this October. The season has Mickey Haller dealing with the murder of his friend Glory Days, a murder for which her friend Julian La Cosse stands accused. The trailer for Season 3 finds Mickey running into more trouble, and in times like these, he can use all the support he can get. The Lincoln Lawyer is based on Michael Connelly's books, the same author for Bosch's source material. In fact, Mickey and Bosch are half-brothers, and it wouldn't be hard to imagine either character in either show. However, there's a problem with a potential crossover or cameo.

The Lincoln Lawyer's co-showrunners, Dailyn Rodriguez and Ted Humphrey, talked to TV Insider about the show's third season. When asked about a potential crossover between the shows, the creatives talked about the problem with such an endeavor given that the shows are owned by different streaming platforms.

"We really can’t use that character. They can’t use [Mickey]. It’s unfortunate," Rodriguez said of the status quo. "So we try and figure out ways to do those storylines with other characters," she added. Humphrey was a little more positive, holding out hope because of the crossover between Deadpool and Wolverine, which seemed impossible in the past. He talked about that, saying:

“Unless they figure out [something]. I just saw Deadpool & Wolverine, and those were two characters that couldn’t cross. Unless they figure out some way for Netflix and Amazon to join forces… I guess you’d never say never, but at the moment it would seem impossible, yes.”

What to Expect In 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3

The season picks up the arcs from the previous season, both major and minor. The season-long arc has Mickey diving into Glory Days' world to figure out who killed her. He takes on Julian La Cosse as a client, and even though Julian claims he's innocent, “[Mickey] can’t shake this nagging feeling that he may in some way be responsible,” Humphrey told TV Insider. Mickey will also deal with other minor cases as threats to his life escalate.

Meanwhile, in his private life, Mickey and Andrea Newman get cozy as Maggie moves from LA. Rodriguez teased "more of a flirtation, a friendship, and a mutual respect,” between Mickey and Andrea in Season 3. Even though the character was not part of the fifth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series titled Gods of Guilt, her appearance in Season 2 won the co-showrunners over. Humphrey teased her arc to TV Line, saying:

“Andrea Freeman will be returning in Season 3. We loved the dynamic between her and Mickey as well, and she will play a very significant role — though in a somewhat different capacity than Season 2.”

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 premieres on Netflix on October 17. Catch up with past seasons on the platform.

