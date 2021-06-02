DreamWorks Animation has just released a new trailer for The Boss Baby: Family Business, which will be released simultaneously on Peacock and in theaters on July 2. The film is a sequel to 2017’s box office smash The Boss Baby and features the voices of Alec Baldwin, James Marsden, Amy Sedaris, Eva Longoria, and Jeff Goldblum. Just like its predecessor, this sequel is written by Michael Mccullers and directed by Tom McGrath.

The latest trailer for the film is similar to the original trailer that was released last November, featuring grown-up versions of brothers Tim and Ted Templeton. When the highly successful Ted comes to visit his family-man older brother, they both realize that Tim’s infant daughter Tina is actually an agent for BabyCorp who is on a top-secret mission. Tina then gives Ted and Tim a special formula that de-ages them, reverting both brothers back to the age they were in the first film. The rest of the trailer exposes lots of hi-jinks that ensue in the film, including encounters with so-called ninja babies and jail-yard babies.

RELATED: Damon Lindelof's Next Series 'Mrs. Davis' Is Officially Heading to Peacock

It’s no surprise that The Boss Baby is getting a sequel since that film pulled in over $500M worldwide. Netflix has also aired four seasons of a spin-off series, The Boss Baby: Back in Business, from 2017-2020. This first movie sequel to The Boss Baby franchise has been rescheduled twice before settling with its June 2 theatrical release date.

The Boss Baby: Back in Business comes to theaters and Peacock on July 2. Check out the new trailer and official synopsis below.

“In the sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s Oscar®-nominated blockbuster comedy, the Templeton brothers—Tim (James Marsden, X-Men franchise) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Alec Baldwin)—have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again … and inspire a new family business. Tim and his wife, Carol (Eva Longoria), the breadwinner of the family, live in the suburbs with their super-smart 7-year-old daughter Tabitha (Ariana Greenblatt, Avengers: Infinity War), and adorable new infant Tina (Amy Sedaris, Netflix’s BoJack Horseman). Tabitha, who’s at the top of her class at the prestigious Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood, idolizes her Uncle Ted and wants to become like him, but Tim, still in touch with his overactive youthful imagination, worries that she’s working too hard and is missing out on a normal childhood. When baby Tina reveals that she’s—ta-da!—a top secret agent for Baby Corp. on a mission to uncover the dark secrets behind Tabitha’s school and its mysterious founder, Dr. Erwin Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum), it will reunite the Templeton brothers in unexpected ways, lead them to re-evaluate the meaning of family and discover what truly matters.”

KEEP READING: 'Girls5eva' Creator Meredith Scardino on Revealing the Darker Sides of Girl Groups in the Peacock Comedy

Share Share Tweet Email

New ‘Loki’ Featurette Has Tom Hiddleston Showing the Mischief Behind the New Disney+ Series Looks like there will be plenty of mayhem when 'Loki' premieres next week.

Read Next