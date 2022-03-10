Netflix has announced the next chapter in the much beloved (and much-memed) Boss Baby franchise: The Boss Baby: Back In the Crib, a new series that’ll serve as a follow-up for the film The Boss Baby: Family Business, revolving around a secret organization that fights to keep humans loving babies.

So far, the Boss Baby franchise has had two theatrical releases. Netflix’s first show, The Boss Baby: Back in Business, was set between the two main films of the franchise. The series further explores Theodore Templeton and his brother Tim's adventures trying to increase the level of Baby Love, while fighting other villains who want to steal human care and direct it to other less-worth creatures, such as cats. The four seasons of Back in Business explore Ted’s and Tim’s childhood, but the new show, Back in the Crib, will make a time jump to their adulthood.

The film sequel for The Boss Baby shows how Ted and Tim grew up to form their own families. In the film, Ted’s daughter, Tina, is a new executive of BabyCorp who’s in charge of age-reversing Tim and Ted for an extraordinary mission. While by the end of Family Business, Ted and Tim are back to their adult selves, Back In the Crib tease a new age-changing process, serving as a direct sequel to Family Business.

There’s still no official confirmation of the voice cast for Back In the Crib. Ted was voiced by Alec Baldwin for both Boss Baby films, and by JP Karliak in Netflix’s first show. As for Tim, the child is voiced by Miles Bakshi in the first film, James Marsden in the second film, and Pierce Gagnon for Netflix’s Back in Business. Finally, Tina is voiced by Amy Sedaris in Family Business, the character's only appearance.

The whole season of The Boss Baby: Back In the Crib will premiere on Netflix on May 19. Here’s the official synopsis for the show:

Following the events of ‘The Boss Baby: Family Business’ Theodore Templeton is framed for embezzlement and forced to revert back to his old Boss Baby self and crash with his brother Tim and his two nieces, brainy big kid Tabitha and fellow Baby Corp employee Tina. Together, Boss Baby and Tina co-lead a new Field Team fighting to increase Baby Love while keeping a new group of arch-nemeses - The Uncuddleables - from destroying Baby Corp itself.

