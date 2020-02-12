Menu

First ‘Boss Level’ Reactions Are Full of Hype for Joe Carnahan’s Time Loop Action Pic

February 12, 2020 at 10:04 am
Written by Allie Gemmill

The first reactions to Joe Carnahan‘s Boss Level have arrived following a special screening of the action pic at Arclight Cinemas in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The Collider screening was a big event, with fans and critics alike gathering in the L.A. theater to see what the director behind Smokin’ Aces and The Grey had cooked up for them.

Among the folks sharing their first reactions to Boss Level was The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, who wrote the movie was “totally great” before remarking, “Nothing like seeing an insanely awesome movie completely cold.” Meanwhile, Gizmodo/io9 reporter Germain Lussier likened it to Groundhog Day, going on to say, “High energy, awesome action, great twists and a huge heart. Carnahan crushed it.” Kirkman and Lussier were just a handful of the trusted folks hopping on social media to hype up Carnahan’s latest feature but, overall, this action pic seems like a promising one. Just a few weeks before we screened Boss Level, Collider’s own Steven Weintraub also gave a shoutout to Groundhog Day, saying Boss Level is “fucking awesome” and “absolutely recommended.”

Boss Level stars Frank Grillo (who attended Tuesday night’s screening with Carnahan) as a retired special forces soldier who is stuck in a never-ending time loop on the day of his death. Because this is a Carnahan joint, we shouldn’t expect it to be a paint-by-numbers time loop movie — especially because Boss Level also stars Mel Gibson, a wild card of an actor if ever there was one. Boss Level also stars Naomi WattsAnnabelle WallisMichelle Yeoh, and Ken Jeong. The film currently doesn’t have a release date. Fingers crossed these buzzy first reactions help nudge the movie closer to a theatrical release.

Check out the first reactions from the folks who came out to our Boss Level screening below. We’ll keep you posted if and when Boss Level gets a release date. In the meantime, check out our most anticipated movies of 2020.

