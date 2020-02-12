First ‘Boss Level’ Reactions Are Full of Hype for Joe Carnahan’s Time Loop Action Pic

The first reactions to Joe Carnahan‘s Boss Level have arrived following a special screening of the action pic at Arclight Cinemas in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The Collider screening was a big event, with fans and critics alike gathering in the L.A. theater to see what the director behind Smokin’ Aces and The Grey had cooked up for them.

Among the folks sharing their first reactions to Boss Level was The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, who wrote the movie was “totally great” before remarking, “Nothing like seeing an insanely awesome movie completely cold.” Meanwhile, Gizmodo/io9 reporter Germain Lussier likened it to Groundhog Day, going on to say, “High energy, awesome action, great twists and a huge heart. Carnahan crushed it.” Kirkman and Lussier were just a handful of the trusted folks hopping on social media to hype up Carnahan’s latest feature but, overall, this action pic seems like a promising one. Just a few weeks before we screened Boss Level, Collider’s own Steven Weintraub also gave a shoutout to Groundhog Day, saying Boss Level is “fucking awesome” and “absolutely recommended.”

Boss Level stars Frank Grillo (who attended Tuesday night’s screening with Carnahan) as a retired special forces soldier who is stuck in a never-ending time loop on the day of his death. Because this is a Carnahan joint, we shouldn’t expect it to be a paint-by-numbers time loop movie — especially because Boss Level also stars Mel Gibson, a wild card of an actor if ever there was one. Boss Level also stars Naomi Watts, Annabelle Wallis, Michelle Yeoh, and Ken Jeong. The film currently doesn’t have a release date. Fingers crossed these buzzy first reactions help nudge the movie closer to a theatrical release.

Check out the first reactions from the folks who came out to our Boss Level screening below. We’ll keep you posted if and when Boss Level gets a release date. In the meantime, check out our most anticipated movies of 2020.

if I'd managed to see @carnojoe's #bosslevel I'd probably say it's fucking awesome. Frank Grillo plays a special forces officer trapped in a never ending time loop on the day of his death. Think 'Groundhog Day' if Bill Murray was being hunted by hitmen. Absolutely recommended. pic.twitter.com/aZgzFkF4hc — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) January 19, 2020

Thanks to #colliderscreenings I got to see the upcoming movie #bosslevel by #joecarnahan starring #FrankGrillo and it was totally great! Nothing like seeing an insanely awesome movie completely cold. Highly recommended… in a few months. — Robert Kirkman (@RobertKirkman) February 12, 2020

Boss Level felt like it was made for me. It’s Groundhog Day if it starred Frank Grillo learning to become a better and better warrior in order to save his family and the world. High energy, awesome action, great twists and a huge heart. Carnahan crushed it. #bosslevel — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) February 12, 2020

Just caught an early screening of Joe Carnahan’s #BossLevel and it’s a damn good time. Think GROUNDHOG DAY meets SMOKIN’ ACES – a badass time-loop action film starring Frank Grillo as a guy trying to get through a day when all kinds of wild maniacs are trying to kill him pic.twitter.com/VAxaoaOzat — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 12, 2020

What I loved most about #BossLevel wasn’t the time loop aspect, necessarily, but that the film is also a love letter to the old side-scrolling arcade games like Double Dragon and Street Fighter. As someone who grew up playing those games, this film was a real treat — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 12, 2020

#BossLevel is a timeloop movie on crack, FFwding through the traditional Groundhog Day approach to the point where our hero has developed a God-level mastery over his world. Loses some of the fun of timeloop discovery, but its a lean, messy but fun, B-action film in the best way. — Peter Sciretta (@PeterSciretta) February 12, 2020