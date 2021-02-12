I'd have to imagine being stuck in a time loop construct masterminded by an evil genius (Mel Gibson, natch) who's hired a bunch of evil assassins to come assassinate the heck out of you over and over again would be a bit of a chore. But in this new trailer for Boss Level, the upcoming Joe Carnahan Hulu actioner starring Frank Grillo as a man under this very predicament, we see a lot of gallows humor come into play. Like Edge of Tomorrow or, heck, Groundhog Day before it, this time loop action flick has a deliciously sour sense of comedy under the hood, and this trailer shows that side with kinetic aplomb.

The Best Time Loops of Film, TV, and Video Games From 'Groundhog Day' to 'Palm Springs,' the narrative trope of the time loop has inspired countless great stories. We picked 18 favorites.

Recently, Grillo and Carnahan spoke with Variety about this upcoming film, and Grillo's work ethic reminded me a bit of his character's in this trailer. "If I’m not working, I’m going stir crazy," he said. "I always feel like if I don’t work, the offers are going to stop or the opportunities are going to dry up. I still have that poor-kid mentality, and I don’t think it will ever go away... I’m still going to seek out those little movies, so I can flex different muscles, get better and better, and put more characters under my belt."

Image via Hulu

We can see Grillo flex his muscles in this trailer, alright, under the tutelage of trainers like Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) in order to finally, somehow defeat his adversaries headed by Will Sasso (Southland Tales) so he can reconnect with and save his ex-wife Naomi Watts. And if he has to crack wise with bartender Ken Jeong to maintain what little sanity he has along the way, I'm not about to stop him.

Boss Level comes to Hulu March 5, 2021. Check out the new trailer and official synopsis below — and check out our candid Q&A with Carnahan and Grillo about the film and more.

Trapped in a time loop that constantly repeats the day of his murder, former special forces agent Roy Pulver (Frank Grillo) uncovers clues about a secret government project that could unlock the mystery behind his untimely death. In a race against the clock, Pulver must hunt down Colonel Ventor (Mel Gibson), the powerful head of the government program, while outrunning skilled ruthless assassins determined to keep him from the truth in order to break out of the loop, save his ex-wife (Naomi Watts) and live once again for tomorrow.

Share Share Tweet Email

Is Chadwick Boseman Really a Lock for Two Oscar Nominations? - 'For Your Consideration' Scott, Perri and Jeff react to the SAG Award nominations and make their own Oscar predictions in the acting categories.