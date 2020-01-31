Exclusive First Images from Joe Carnahan’s ‘Boss Level’ Find Frank Grillo Trapped in a Time Loop

As a longtime fan of Joe Carnahan, I’m very happy to be able to share the World Premiere of the first images from his upcoming sci-fi action thriller Boss Level. The film stars Frank Grillo as a retired special forces soldier that gets stuck in a time loop on the day of his death. As he keeps repeating the day, he’s forced to battle various assassins while also trying to figure out what’s going on. The film also stars Mel Gibson, Naomi Watts, Michelle Yeoh, Annabelle Wallis, Ken Jeong and former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

I got to see an early screening and am happy to report the film kicks all kind of ass. Carnahan and Grillo have crafted their version of Groundhog Day and Edge of Tomorrow that’s loaded with crazy characters, over-the-top violence, and inventive action set pieces.

Finally, while Boss Level will be released later this year around the world…if you’re in Los Angeles in the middle of February, perhaps you might be able to see it a little sooner. More on that soon…

Check out the official synopsis and exclusive first images from Boss Level below: