The wait to watch Frank Grillo kick serious butt in Boss Level is almost over. This week, Hulu announced Boss Level would be released on their platform, confirming the release date and sharing a new photo. It's been a minute since we last discussed Boss Level. In fact, the last time Boss Level was on the tips of our tongues, it was February 2020. At the time, Collider held a screening of Boss Level and, afterward, had a Q&A with Grillo and director Joe Carnahan.

Boss Level will finally be released on Hulu on Friday, March 5. A brief synopsis of Boss Level to refresh your memory: This trippy action movie follows Roy Pulver (Grillo), a former special forces agent who discovers clues leading back to a secret government project that could explain his untimely death and time loop situation. Roy is catapulted into a race against the clock to hunt down the head of this shadowy government program (Mel Gibson). The hunt will have Roy crossing paths with a multitude of assassins attempting to keep him from finding out the truth. As Roy fights for answers, he also fights into order to save his ex-wife (Naomi Watts). Don't be fooled by Boss Level's time loop device, either. Even if you think you know what to expect just because you've seen Groundhog Day or Hulu's hit 2020 time loop movie Palm Springs, the electric duo of Grillo and Carnahan promises this movie will be operating on an entirely new level of fun.

Image via Hulu

In addition to Grillo, Gibson, and Watts, Boss Level's cast includes Annabelle Wallis, Michelle Yeoh, Ken Jeong, Will Sasso, Selina Lo, Meadow Williams, Rob Gronkowski, and Quinton "Rampage" Jackson. Carnahan directs from a script co-written by Chris Borey (Open Grave), Eddie Borey (Open Grave), and himself. Boss Level is produced by Carnahan, Grillo, Randall Emmett, and George Furla.

Boss Level premieres on Hulu on March 5. For more, check out our recent chat with Frank Grillo where he teases making another Purge movie and opens up about a wild stunt from Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Share Share Tweet Email

Sundance 2021 Adds Warner Bros. Oscar Contender ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ The festival could give a TIFF-like Oscar-boost to Warner Bros.' highly anticipated drama.